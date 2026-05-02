Ek Din box office collection day 1: Junaid Khan-starrer earns the same as Loveyapa, mints Rs 1.15 cr

Ek Din box office collection day 1: Ek Din, in many ways, was a passion project for Aamir Khan—one that even moved him to tears, as seen in a viral video circulating on social media. However, the Sunil Pandey directorial film has failed to evoke a similar emotional response from audiences, opening to a lukewarm box office performance of just over Rs 1 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned approximately Rs 1.15 crore on its opening day, with a low occupancy of 14.3% across 1,961 shows. This comes despite the film opening its advance bookings nearly three weeks ahead of release—an effort that clearly did not translate into strong footfall.

What’s more surprising is that Ek Din faced virtually no major competition at the Hindi box office. Yet, the film struggled to generate buzz, even though it marked the Hindi film debut of popular South actor Sai Pallavi. While she enjoys a strong fan base in the South, her limited exposure in the North may have impacted the film’s pull among Hindi-speaking audiences.

Junaid Khan, who stars alongside her, is still finding his footing. His debut film Maharaj, which released directly on Netflix, garnered attention largely for Jaideep Ahlawat’s performance, while Junaid failed to make a strong impression. His second outing, Loveyappa, co-starring Khushi Kapoor, also underperformed, opening at Rs 1.15 crore and fading quickly within a week.

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Speaking at an event for Ek Din, Sai Pallavi expressed gratitude for the opportunity, saying, “When I look back at my journey, I feel happy that my work has brought me to collaborate with such talented people. It humbles me.” She also thanked Aamir Khan, adding, “Thank you for placing me in a space like this and making me a part of this film where I feel so much love.”

With such a slow start, all eyes are now on the weekend to see if Ek Din can gain any momentum. Otherwise, it risks fading out quickly at the box office. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s latest release continues its steady run, collecting Rs 4.5 crore and taking its India net total to ₹132.65 crore. It is the only Hindi film to perform well post Dhurandhar frenzy.