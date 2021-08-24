8-months pregnant Neha Dhupia plays an expecting cop in A Thursday: ‘This one’s for all mamas in the making’

Neha Dhupia, who is eight months pregnant, on Tuesday said she is happy that she is playing a pregnant cop in upcoming thriller, A Thursday, as it gave her a chance to “bridge the gap between real and reel life.”

Neha stars alongside Yami Gautam, Atul Kulkarni, Maya Sarao and Dimple Kapadia in A Thursday, which has been directed by Behzad Khambata. Neha took to Instagram to share a few pictures of her look from the film. The actor plays ACP Catherine Alvarez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

“Bridging the gap between real and reel life. Thank you @behzu @rsvpmovies @ronnie.screwvala @pashanjal @bluemonkey_film @hasanainhooda for giving me all the support and believing in us… This ones for all the mamas in the making … we make us stronger. #ACPCatherineAlvarez #Athursday 📸 @ragininath12 @ayeshakhanna20,” the actor wrote alongside.

Neha Dhupia and actor husband Angad Bedi announced last month that they were expecting their second child. The couple is already parents to three-year-old Mehr. Just a few days ago, Neha had shared her experience of dubbing for her upcoming action film, Sanak, in her third trimester. The actor had written a long post that while she enjoyed dubbing, doing it while being pregnant meant approaching the process “differently”.

“Dubbing for an action film in your third trimester 🤰is a different ball game … ofcourse I had no idea when I was shooting that I would be coming back to dub some bits in this state … Somewhere between the breathlessness and the back ache and the burps 😆 the only way out was to sit and get thru as opposed to always standing and recreating the force. I love dubbing … it gives you the opportunity to re create so much in such a controlled environment but when you are this pregnant 🤰 one just has to do the same things differently. This ones for the cast n crew on #sanak … thank you for making me a part of this and now can’t wait for everyone to watch it,” she had written.

