Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu and others wish Eid Mubarak

Celebrities wish fans on Eid Al Adha. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram) Celebrities wish fans on Eid Al Adha. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

On the occasion of Eid Al Adha, celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, Anupam Kher, Salim-Suleiman, Farah Khan among others, took to their social media handles to wish their fans Eid Mubarak.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a tweet wishing Eid to his fans.

Superstar Mahesh Babu said he is “celebrating the spirit of universal brotherhood!” In a tweet, wishing his fans on Eid, the actor mentioned, “May this joyous occasion bring all of us together during these troubled times and instill in us, hope for a new beginning”

Music director duo Salim-Suleiman celebrated Eid on The Kapil Sharma Show. The two shared a photo on Twitter wishing fans on Eid Al Adha. Retweeting the photo, Kapil wrote, “Thank u for coming bhai Hugging face hamesha ki tarah bahut mazaa aaya. Give my regards to everyone at home. Eid mubarak”

T 3612 – Eid al Adha ..Mubarak 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XCtKFfO3Gd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2020

EID MUBARAK TO YOU ALL 💫🌟

LOVE &HAPPINESS !!!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 31, 2020

Happy Eid everyone!

May the year ahead brings us lots of good #health, #peace, #love and #happiness. Hoping that we all learn to love one another irrespective of caste, race or religion to make this world a happy place. #EidulAdha #EidulAdha2020❤️ pic.twitter.com/okyWKsi3GT — Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) August 1, 2020

✨✨✨❤️EID MUBARAK To All..!!! — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) August 1, 2020

Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating :) love and togetherness! — Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) August 1, 2020

Eid Mubarak everybody ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/ppNiYp86Gf — Sharib Hashmi (@sharibhashmi) August 1, 2020

Anupam Kher wished his fans on Eid Ul Adha. He tweeted, “आप सभी को #EidulAdha की बहुत बहुत मुबारक।आज का दिन आपके जीवन में बहुत खुशियां, अच्छा स्वास्थ्य और अमन लाए। (Eid Mubarak to everyone. Hope this day brings happiness, good health and peace)”

Sudheer Babu wished everyone on Eid. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “Bakrid Mubarak everyone Smiling face with smiling eyes Have precious and happy time #EidAlAdha”

Tollywood actor Ravi Teja wished “a joyous Eid al-Adha” to his fans. He said, “May this blessed day bring peace and happiness to each one of you #EidAlAdha”

R Madhavan tweeted, “wish you all a very happy happy Eid Ul Adha. May there be more love, peace and compassion in our lives.”

Actor Kumail Nanjiani shared his “how-to” celebrate Eid guide. In a tweet, he wrote, “Eid Mubarak! If you’ve never celebrated Eid, here’s my how-to guide: eat a lot of food you love.”

Lootcase actor Gajraj Rao and other celebrities including Asim Riaz, Dharmendra Deol, Farah Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others wished fans on Eid.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd