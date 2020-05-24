Eid-Ul-Fitr 2020: Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others wish fans

Celebrities are wishing fans on Eid-Ul-Fitr. (Photo: Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram, Prithviraj Sukumaran/Twitter) Celebrities are wishing fans on Eid-Ul-Fitr. (Photo: Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram, Prithviraj Sukumaran/Twitter)

Dulquer Salmaan wished his fans on Eid and treated them with a new poster of his film Kurup. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Salmaan wrote, “Here’s a little surprise for Eid ! Another poster from our most ambitious “Kurup” ! In an ideal world today the film would have released in theatres all over. But guess we will have to make do with a poster release!”

Prithviraj Sukumaran wished his fans on Eid.

Sharing a beautiful picture of herself, Gauahar Khan wrote, “Festivals r a reason to feel happiness, gratitude n Love for all ! #prep Ramadan is almost over!”

Hina Khan shared that she and her family completed Ramadaan together. The actor shared beautiful photos of herself on Instagram.

Nushrat Bharucha posted a picture and wrote, “Happy Bohri Eid to all!! From my family to yours”

Sophie Choudhry tweeted, “#EidMubarak to all my friends celebrating today..May Allah bless u & ur loved ones with peace, prosperity, good health & happiness. I know how difficult this Eid must be but Please stay home for Eid Namaz. Stay safe & keep others safe too. Inshallah yeh waqt bhi guzar jayega”

She asked her fans to stay safe and stay home. “I know it’s part of the celebration but this #EidUlFitr avoid shopping for new clothes and new things. Avoid going to any markets. Instead Donate more to those who need it..money, food..whatever you can. This Eid put a smile on someone else’s face & be grateful for all u have,” she mentioned in a tweet.

Manoj Bajpayee posted a beautiful photo wishing his fans on Eid.

Neha Sharma wished a “Happy sunday” to her fans and wrote, “Happy Sunday!! And Eid Mubarak to all celebrating p.s. just when you are too excited about your post and delete it by accident”

Atul Kasbekar wrote, “Eid Mubarak to all my friends celebrating, Have a blessed one”

Television actor Rohit Roy also tweeted, wishing his fans “Eid Mubarak.”

