Eid Mubarak 2021: Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin, Neha Kakkar wish fans

Friday, May 14, 2021
Eid 2021: Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin, Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh among others wished fans on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru |
May 14, 2021 12:04:15 pm
eid wishes celebsSanjay Dutt celebrated the festival with his kids and wife Maanayata Dutt. (Photo: Aly Goni, Sanjay Dutt, Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

As people celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr today, celebrities took to social media to share photos of the festivities and wish fans on the occasion. Sanjay Dutt celebrated the festival with his kids and wife Maanayata Dutt while Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor shared their photos on their respective Instagram accounts wishing fans a happy Eid Mubarak. Bhumi Pednekar,  Emraan Hashmi, Isha Koppikar and others tweeted wishes for fans. Television celebrities like Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also took to social media to share wishes.

Maanayata Dutt shared family photos as she celebrated Eid with Sanjay Dutt and kids Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt. Shahid Kapoor shared a selfie and wrote, “Eid Mubarak 🌙 Mubarak 💕.” Mira Kapoor also shared her Eid look.

Bigg Biss 14 fame Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, fondly called ‘JasLy’ by fans, too shared a click together as they wish Eid Mubarak to their fans. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wrote, “Eid Mubaraq ho doston 😊.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Raveena Tandon posted on her Instagram account, “Prayers and wishes to all celebrating Eid ! all over the world! Peace and forgiveness.. 🙏🏻.”

Neha Kakkar posted throwback photos with her husband Rohanpreet Singh from their wedding and wrote, “Eid Mubarak 🌙Khush Rahiye, Khushiyan Baantiye, Pyar Baantiye! Stay Safe, Stay Healthy, Himmat Rakhiye ♥️🤗🙏🏼.”

Eid celebrations are muted this year as India deals with the second wave of Covid-19Bhumi Pednekar, tweeted, “Eid Mubarak. Today’s plan is to eat sheer khurma and keep going on with tons of positive energy and strength :) Am missing My Eidi and the excitement we would have as children on getting it #nostalgic #CovidWarrior.”

Emraan Hashmi posted, “Eid Mubarak to all !! Wishing everyone good health and happiness ! Stay safe and stay strong.”

See all Eid wishes by celebrities here:

Maanayata Dutt, Sanjay Dutt and kids Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt.  Maanayata Dutt, Sanjay Dutt and kids pose together as they celebrate Eid. (Photo: Maanayata Dutt/Instagram) Maanayata Dutt shared a selfie. (Photo: Maanayata Dutt/Instagram) Sanjay Dutt Shahraan Dutt Sanjay Dutt with son Shahraan Dutt during Eid festivities. (Photo: Maanayata Dutt/Instagram)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin wish fans Eid Mubarak with this click. (Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram)
Also |Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Akshay Kumar and others wish fans on Eid

We too wish Eid Mubarak to you!

