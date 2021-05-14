Eid Mubarak 2021: Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin, Neha Kakkar wish fans

Sanjay Dutt celebrated the festival with his kids and wife Maanayata Dutt. (Photo: Aly Goni, Sanjay Dutt, Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

As people celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr today, celebrities took to social media to share photos of the festivities and wish fans on the occasion. Sanjay Dutt celebrated the festival with his kids and wife Maanayata Dutt while Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor shared their photos on their respective Instagram accounts wishing fans a happy Eid Mubarak. Bhumi Pednekar, Emraan Hashmi, Isha Koppikar and others tweeted wishes for fans. Television celebrities like Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also took to social media to share wishes.

Maanayata Dutt shared family photos as she celebrated Eid with Sanjay Dutt and kids Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt. Shahid Kapoor shared a selfie and wrote, “Eid Mubarak 🌙 Mubarak 💕.” Mira Kapoor also shared her Eid look.

Bigg Biss 14 fame Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, fondly called ‘JasLy’ by fans, too shared a click together as they wish Eid Mubarak to their fans. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wrote, “Eid Mubaraq ho doston 😊.”

Raveena Tandon posted on her Instagram account, “Prayers and wishes to all celebrating Eid ! all over the world! Peace and forgiveness.. 🙏🏻.”

Neha Kakkar posted throwback photos with her husband Rohanpreet Singh from their wedding and wrote, “Eid Mubarak 🌙Khush Rahiye, Khushiyan Baantiye, Pyar Baantiye! Stay Safe, Stay Healthy, Himmat Rakhiye ♥️🤗🙏🏼.”

Eid celebrations are muted this year as India deals with the second wave of Covid-19. Bhumi Pednekar, tweeted, “Eid Mubarak. Today’s plan is to eat sheer khurma and keep going on with tons of positive energy and strength :) Am missing My Eidi and the excitement we would have as children on getting it #nostalgic #CovidWarrior.”

Emraan Hashmi posted, “Eid Mubarak to all !! Wishing everyone good health and happiness ! Stay safe and stay strong.”

See all Eid wishes by celebrities here:

Eid Mubarak 🙏

Today’s plan is to eat sheer khurma and keep going on with tons of positive energy and strength :) Am missing My Eidi and the excitement we would have as children on getting it #nostalgic #CovidWarrior — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) May 14, 2021

Eid Mubarak to all !! Wishing everyone good health and happiness ! Stay safe and stay strong pic.twitter.com/RKlWyuS2IA — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) May 14, 2021

Be kind, spend time with those who matter, stay home and stay safe.

Wishing you all a happy, peaceful & blessed Eid. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/L00jDGI489 — Isha Koppikar (@ishakonnects) May 14, 2021

#EidMubarak 🤗 Wishing good health and prosperity for everyone. May the Almighty ease the suffering of everyone in this challenging times — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) May 14, 2021

