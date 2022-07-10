Eid Al Adha 2022: Madhuri Dixit, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Sidharth Malhotra and others wish fans

On Sunday, India celebrated Eid Al Adha, also known as Bakrid. Bollywood celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra and south stars Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, and Keerthy Suresh, among others took to social media to wish their fans on the occasion.

Actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher took to Twitter to wish Eid. He wrote in Hindi, “My best wishes for all of you on Eid-al-Adha.” Kher’s wife, actor-politician Kirron Kher reposted his wish on her handles too.

While Mohanlal shared a photo of Eid-al Mubarak, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Eid Mubarak to all! May the auspicious occasion of Eid-al-Adha spread the spirit of togetherness, foster harmony, peace and happiness for all.”

Sara Ali Khan also wished fans. Sharing an old photo from her Kashmir visit, the actor wrote, “Eid al-Adha Mubarak 🌝🤲.”

Eid Mubarak to All! May the auspicious occasion of #EidAlAdha spread the spirit of togetherness, foster harmony, peace and happiness for all. pic.twitter.com/vk2saHKGZO — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 10, 2022

Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating! 💛 🙏🏽✨🥳 #EidAlAdha — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 10, 2022

May this Bakrid bring eternal peace and fill your life with uncountable blessings 🤗 Wishing everyone a Happy Bakrid ❤️#EidAlAdha — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) July 10, 2022

May allah grant everyone…

Sabr 🦋Shukr🦋Sukoon🦋 Eid Mubarak — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) July 10, 2022

पावन एकादशी की आप सभी को हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं।आप पर प्रभु की कृपा एवं दया हमेशा बनी रहे! 🙏🌺🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 10, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Actor Richa Chadha also took to the micro-blogging website to wish her fans. “Eid Mubarak to all! May there be joy and peace in your lives! And blessings,” the actor tweeted. Sidharth Malhotra, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Deol, Emraan Hashmi, among others took to Instagram stories to extend their wishes.

While Sidharth shared a photo of himself dressed in a grey kurta, the ‘Dhak dhak’ star posted a note that read, “Eid al-Adha Mubarak! May your celebration be joyous and memorable.”

Bollywood celebs took to Instagram stories to wish fans. Bollywood celebs took to Instagram stories to wish fans.

Actor Huma Qureshi had a special message for her fans as she celebrated the festival with her family. “May allah grant everyone… Sabr (perseverance). Shukr (gratitude). Sukoon (peace). Eid Mubarak,” she tweeted. Keerthy Suresh, on her part, wrote, “May this Bakrid bring eternal peace and fill your life with uncountable blessings. Wishing everyone a Happy Bakrid.”

One of Islam’s most revered holidays, Eid al-Adha honours Prophet Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his beloved son at Allah’s command and occurs after the conclusion of Haj, the yearly journey to Mecca.