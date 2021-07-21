Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and others wish fans on Eid al-Adha 2021

July 21, 2021 1:50:29 pm
People across the country are celebrating Eid al-Adha today. To make the occasion special, several celebrities took to social media to join their fans in the festivities. Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Dharmendra, Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Chiranjeevi among others wished fans on the auspicious occasion.
Hina Khan shared photos of herself as she got dressed for the festival. She opted for a red suit on the occasion and wished her fans, “Eid Mubarak ✨🌟”. Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter, “T 3974 – Eid ul Adha Mubarak!!”
View this post on Instagram
Venkat Prabhu tweeted, “May you all be blessed with love, peace and prosperity…Happy Eid #EidMubarak and to all #str fans!! #maanaadu post-production work is on full swing!! So kindly hold on!! All the updates will follow once the movie is ready!!”
Check out how other celebrities wished fans on Eid al-Adha:
To everyone who is celebrating #EidMubarak
— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 21, 2021
#EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/bJ8wQUXvDL
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 21, 2021
Eid Mubarak ! 🎉🎉🎉🎉✨✨✨✨
— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 21, 2021
Eid Mubarak to each and everyone of you! ♥️
— Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) July 21, 2021
Eid Mubarak aap sabhi ko!
May God bless you all with happiness & prosperity 🌙 #EidMubarak #EidAlAdha #EidAdhaMubarak pic.twitter.com/FrJ5JFAHWy
— Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) July 21, 2021
EID MUBARAK TO ALL..! 🙏🏻❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ynbVGXqvEj
— Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) July 21, 2021
समस्त देशवासियों को ईद–उल–अज़हा पर्व की दिली मुबारकबाद।
.
.#eidaladha #happyeid #eidaladhamubarak #eidaladha2021 #eid #eid2021 #bakrid #eidmubarak #festival #sacrifice #prosperity #happiness #blessings pic.twitter.com/Lqt2Vc5xwI
— Sharad Kelkar (@SharadK7) July 21, 2021
Eid Ul Adha ki pur khuloos mubarakbaad ❤️🤗 #EidMubarak
— Sharib Hashmi (@sharibhashmi) July 21, 2021
View this post on Instagram
The Eid al-Adha celebrations across the country are being held following Covid-19 protocols.
