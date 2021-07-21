Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and others wish fans on Eid al-Adha 2021

People across the country are celebrating Eid al-Adha today. To make the occasion special, several celebrities took to social media to join their fans in the festivities. Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Dharmendra, Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Chiranjeevi among others wished fans on the auspicious occasion.

Hina Khan shared photos of herself as she got dressed for the festival. She opted for a red suit on the occasion and wished her fans, “Eid Mubarak ✨🌟”. Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter, “T 3974 – Eid ul Adha Mubarak!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Venkat Prabhu tweeted, “May you all be blessed with love, peace and prosperity…Happy Eid #EidMubarak and to all #str fans!! #maanaadu post-production work is on full swing!! So kindly hold on!! All the updates will follow once the movie is ready!!”

Check out how other celebrities wished fans on Eid al-Adha:

To everyone who is celebrating #EidMubarak — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 21, 2021

Eid Mubarak ! 🎉🎉🎉🎉✨✨✨✨ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 21, 2021

Eid Mubarak to each and everyone of you! ♥️ — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) July 21, 2021

Eid Mubarak aap sabhi ko!

May God bless you all with happiness & prosperity 🌙 #EidMubarak #EidAlAdha #EidAdhaMubarak pic.twitter.com/FrJ5JFAHWy — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) July 21, 2021

EID MUBARAK TO ALL..! 🙏🏻❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ynbVGXqvEj — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) July 21, 2021

Eid Ul Adha ki pur khuloos mubarakbaad ❤️🤗 #EidMubarak — Sharib Hashmi (@sharibhashmi) July 21, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

The Eid al-Adha celebrations across the country are being held following Covid-19 protocols.