Eid 2022: Dia Mirza shares adorable photo with son Avyaan Azaad, Priyanka Chopra is missing biryani and sevaiya

Every festival sees social media flooded with celebrities’ wishes and posts for fans on the special day, and today is no different. Bollywood celebs are busy celebrating the festival of Eid, as they share wishes on social media.

Actor and activist Dia Mirza on Tuesday shared a lovely photo of herself and her son Ayvaan Azaad Rekhi, where the two were seen twinning in a set of white kurta-pyjamas. The child sported a big, bright smile as his mother looked lovingly at him while posing for the camera. Dia’s sweet post’s caption read, “Eid Mubarak everyone ❤️✨ Wishing you and your loved ones peace, health and happiness. This is our little ones first Eid and we pray that everyone is safe and with their loved ones 🙏🏻.”

Nazriya also shared photos with Fahadh Faasil as she wished their fans. “Eid Mubarak,” she captioned the photos.

Sanjay Dutt shared a peek of his Eid celebrations as the KGF 2 star shared a picture post of himself and his family dressed in their traditional best. Sanjay, wife Maanayata, son Shahraan and daughter Iqra looked resplendent in their ethnic clothes as they struck a pose for the camera. Dutt’s caption read, “Wishing you and your family peace, happiness and good health on the auspicious occasion of Eid and Akshaya Tritiya.”

May this Eid bring you peace, love, happiness & prosperity ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GlcquvdqWq — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 2, 2022

Shilpa Shetty shared a video dressed in all-white as she wished everyone a Happy Eid. Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon shared a glimpse of the moon as she shared wishes for everyone. Priyanka Chopra posted an Instagram story about missing homemade biryani and sevayia on this auspicious occasion. Other celebrities who also wished fans Eid mubarak include stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi among more.