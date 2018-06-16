Shah Rukh Khan wishes Eid Mubarak with a photo of AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan wishes fans and followers Eid Mubarak. Shah Rukh Khan wishes fans and followers Eid Mubarak.

Shah Rukh Khan made the festival of Eid special for his fans in advance as he released the teaser of his next film, Zero. It featured him and Salman Khan dancing together, a sight to behold for the followers of the two Khans. Today, on the occasion of Eid, King Khan, who has been greeting people with son AbRam from Mannat on every Eid, has wished them on Twitter.

Sharing a photo of himself with AbRam, Shah Rukh tweeted, “Love is always only in the eyes….here’s all of ours to u on Eid. Eid Mubarak to everyone & may ur families be happy & healthy.” The actor will miss the tradition of greeting his fans from Mannat on the auspicious day as he is busy filming Aanand L Rai’s Zero. The film is scheduled to release in December this year. The actor’s Raees co-actor Mahira Khan also took to Twitter to wish her followers on Eid. “Chaand Mubarak to all!! 💫✨,” she tweeted.

Apart from Shah Rukh and Mahira, other celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Mahesh Bhatt, Ali Abbas Zafar, Manoj Bajpayee, Aamir Ali and others also took to social media to give their best wishes to people on the festival. While Sanjay Dutt wrote, “On this auspicious day I wish peace, love and prosperity for everyone. #EidMubarak,” Mahesh Bhatt tweeted, “There is a community of spirit. Join it, and feel the delight of walking in the noisy street and being the noise. Move outside the tangle of fear thinking. Live in silence. Flow down and down in always widening rings of being.” – Rumi Eid Mubarak 🌈🌸🌺”

Sushmita also greeted people on the festival of Eid. She wrote, “Eid Mubarak Jaan Meri!!!🙏😊❤️ To you & all your loved ones, May we all be blessed with good intent & greater action!! To love, peace & divine harmony!!! Warmth & Regards, Alisah, Renée & yours truly!!❤️😁💃🏻” Huma Qureshi tweeted, “Eid Mubarakkkkk !!! Spread joy and love to one and all ❤❤❤ Eid is all about sharing and togetherness #love #family #sharing #joy.”

Eid ul-Fitr is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims all over the world. The day marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the month-long fasting that people observe from dawn to dusk.

