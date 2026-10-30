Eetha trailer: Shraddha Kapoor as Tamasha legend Vithabai takes on betrayal, hardship

Eetha trailer: Shraddha Kapoor steps into the world of Maharashtra’s folk theatre with Eetha. The trailer of the Laxman Utekar-directed film, released on Friday, offers a glimpse of the actor as legendary Tamasha and Lavani performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. From grand performances before cheering crowds to moments of heartbreak and personal tragedy, the trailer presents the many sides of an artist whose life revolved around her craft.

The trailer opens with Shraddha dressed in traditional Lavani attire, performing on stage as a large crowd watches. There are shots of audiences holding lights, elaborate performance spaces and the actor dancing to the rhythm of folk music.

In one scene, Shraddha’s character says, “Mera bharosa hi mera ghamand tha re, jab woh tut gaya na sab tut gaya (My trust was my pride, everything ended with it).” The dialogue suggests that a broken trust has left her shattered.

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The trailer moves between her public persona as a celebrated performer and the difficulties she faces away from the stage. In one scene, someone reminds Vithabai that she was the one who took Tamasha to new heights and urges her to have faith in herself.

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Another dialogue captures her relationship with dance: “Naach ke muqable mein taqdeer bhi nahi jeet sakti (Even destiny cannot win against you in a dance battle).”

This is followed by a particularly powerful exchange in which she is reminded of her own words: “Pade-pade mari toh bechari kahlaungi, par nachte hue mari toh misal ban jaungi (If I die lying down, I will be called helpless. But if I die while dancing, I will become an example).”

The trailer also offers glimpses of Vithabai’s family and personal relationships. Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub are also seen in brief shots.

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In one sequence, an announcer introduces her as “Maharashtra ki shaan, Lavani ka abhimaan, Eetha Bai!” Shraddha then takes centre stage, performing with a group of dancers as the audience cheers.

Towards the end, Vithabai’s traditional Navvari saree becomes a point of discussion. When someone questions her attire, she defends it by calling it pride and identity of the Maharashtrian people.

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Who was Vithabai Narayangaonkar?

Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar was one of Maharashtra’s most celebrated Tamasha and Lavani performers. Born in Pandharpur in 1935, she grew up in a family of folk artistes and began performing at a young age.

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One of the most widely recounted stories about her life involves her going into labour during a Tamasha performance. According to accounts of the incident, she delivered her baby backstage and was ready to return to the stage. The audience eventually learnt what had happened and insisted that the performance stop so she could rest. The incident was also shown in the film’s teaser, released earlier this year.

Behind the applause and acclaim, Vithabai’s personal life was far from easy. Playwright Shantanu Ghule, who presented her life in the play Vitha, spoke about her troubled marriage to Maruti Sawant. Sawant allegedly controlled her earnings and subjected her to abuse, creating hardships that followed her throughout her life.

Vithabai also faced financial difficulties towards the end of her life. She died in January 2002, and reports at the time said her family struggled to pay her hospital bills. She had also worked for the welfare of Tamasha artistes and helped secure pensions for them from the state government.

About Eetha

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma, Eetha is backed by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations.

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The film reunites Utekar with Maddock after Luka Chuppi (2019), Mimi (2021), Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023) and Chhaava (2025). It also marks Shraddha’s reunion with Maddock after the Stree franchise.

The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Nana Patekar, Siddharth Jadhav, Anant Joshi, Akshara Singh and Ulka Gupta. The music is composed by Ajay–Atul. Eetha is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.