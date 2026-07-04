Eetha title row resolved after Laxman Utekar assures Vithabai’s family: ‘No problem now’

Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up to headline a never-seen-before avatar in Laxman Utekar’s upcoming period drama Eetha. The film’s teaser, released last week, generated considerable buzz online, but soon found itself at the centre of a controversy over its title. The family of legendary Lavani exponent Vithabai Narayangaonkar, whose life inspired the film, had objected to the omission of her name from the title. They had urged the makers to rename the film, arguing that one of Maharashtra’s most celebrated folk artists deserved to be acknowledged in the title itself. However, the issue now appears to have been resolved.

According to an NDTV report, director Laxman Utekar personally spoke to Vithabai’s family and explained the reasoning behind the title, following which they withdrew their objections. Confirming the development, Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s grandson, Mohit Narayangaonkar, said, “Yes, absolutely, we are satisfied. He spoke to us over the phone. He will be coming to Narayangaon soon, but right now, he is busy with the editing work. We had requested that the film’s title be changed, but he explained that in the rural areas, Vithabai was earlier known as ‘Eetha’. That is why they chose this title for the film. We have no problem with it now.”

Mohit further expressed confidence in the film, saying, “The film has been made in a very positive way. It presents the Tamasha and Lavani community in a very positive light and shows that better days lie ahead for them. We are satisfied. There is no issue.” Speaking further about the project, he added, “There is no issue with the film. They have made a very good film.” Although Mohit admitted that he has not yet watched the film himself, he said he was reassured by the filmmaker’s assurance. “No, I haven’t watched it. He has only told us about it, so we will trust him for now. We will see what they have made on August 28. Such a big director is saying it, so it must be good.”

‘Shraddha Kapoor is is coming to Narayangaon’

Mohit also revealed that Shraddha Kapoor and the rest of the film’s team are expected to visit Narayangaon ahead of the film’s release. When asked whether the visit would take place after the release, he clarified, “No, not after the release. Before the release. The entire team is coming to Narayangaon. I requested him that since Narayangaon is considered the pilgrimage of Tamasha, it would be wonderful if the first premiere begins from here. He responded positively and said everyone would come.”

Also Read | Eetha title row: Actor claims makers didn’t use Vithabai’s real name to ‘protect themselves’

The controversy had earlier been backed by Babasaheb Patil, state president of the Film and Cultural Department of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), who had maintained that the film should have been titled ‘Vitha’ instead of ‘Eetha’. However, he too has now softened his stance following Utekar’s conversation with the family. Speaking to NDTV, Patil said, “I also spoke to Mohit. He told me that Laxman Utekar sir had called him and explained that the title would remain ‘Eetha’. They are not going to change it to ‘Vittha’ or ‘Vithabai Narayangaonkar’. He gave many technical reasons.”

He added, “Mohit told me that Utekar sir explained everything in detail and technically it is not possible now. So they have decided to wait. “The entire family of Vithabai, including her elder daughter Mangala Bansode, who is also a renowned Lavani artist, along with Mohit, his father and his uncle, have agreed to remain silent on the issue for a few days after listening to Utekar’s explanation.” He also confirmed that Shraddha Kapoor is expected to visit Narayangaon with the team, although the exact schedule is yet to be finalised.

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What was the controversy?

The title of Eetha had sparked objections from Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s family as well as the NCP’s Film and Cultural Department, both of whom questioned why the legendary artist’s name was not included in the film’s title. Patil had argued that it was the party’s responsibility to preserve and honour Vithabai’s legacy and that the title should reflect her immense contribution to Lavani and Tamasha.

Clarifying that the objection was never against the film itself, Patil had earlier told NDTV, “Vithabai Narayangaonkar was already a nationally recognised artist and a President’s Award winner. In rural Maharashtra, people lovingly called her ‘Eetha’, but now such a big film is coming with a major production house, a respected director like Laxman Utekar and Shraddha Kapoor. People across India and even the world will watch it. If her original name is used, it will be better for everyone.”

As of now, neither director Laxman Utekar, Shraddha Kapoor nor Maddock Films has officially commented on the controversy.

Eetha is slated to hit theatres on August 28.