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Eetha teaser: Shraddha Kapoor as Vithabai dances after giving birth, turns into a legend
Shraddha Kapoor's first look as Lavani legend Vithabai in Eetha has impressed fans, with many calling it a career-defining performance.
The makers of Eetha have unveiled the first teaser of the much-awaited biographical drama starring Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is inspired by the life of legendary Maharashtrian Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.
The teaser offers a powerful glimpse into Vithabai’s extraordinary life, showcasing her resilience, dedication to her craft and determination to perform against all odds.
What does the Eetha teaser show?
The teaser begins with crowds gathering for a performance by Vithabai. As other dancers take the stage, the audience grows restless, repeatedly asking, “Where is Eetha? We’ve come to watch her perform.” The teaser cuts backstage, where Shraddha Kapoor‘s character is seen in the middle of labour. Dressed in a traditional saree, she is seen crying out in pain as preparations for a performance continue around her.
The story then takes a dramatic turn as Vithabai gives birth backstage but remains determined to step onto the stage. Even when she is warned that dancing could cost her life, she refuses to back down.
Responding to the warning, she declares, “Padi padi mari toh bechari kehlaungi, naachte hue mari toh misaal ban jaaungi” (If I die like this, I’ll be remembered as a helpless woman. But if I die dancing, I’ll become a legend).
The teaser then moves through glimpses of her journey as a performer, featuring vibrant Lavani performances, emotional moments and snapshots of the challenges she faced while pursuing her passion.
Interestingly, the teaser had already begun generating buzz before its official release. It was attached to theatrical screenings of Cocktail 2, which released in cinemas on June 19.
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Fans praise Shraddha Kapoor’s performance
The teaser has received an enthusiastic response online, with many viewers praising Shraddha’s screen presence and performance.
One fan wrote, “This is the National Award for Shraddha. What a screen presence, aura and acting. She literally nailed it.” Another commented, “Shraddha is back with a bang.”
A third user wrote, “Peak beauty, peak expression, peak screen presence. Shraddha Kapoor, what on earth is this? Every frame from Eetha looks like a painting come to life.”
Another fan shared, “Oh my God, absolute goosebumps! Shraddha Kapoor, you were born to play this role.”
Several viewers described the teaser as one of the strongest first looks of the year. One post read, “My entire TL has been hijacked by #Eetha. Terrific response to the teaser. Just saw a glimpse and I am sold! ACTress ‘
#ShraddhaKapoor is back, and how! I can sense a career-defining performance from her. Will be seated for FDFS.”
“Finally she is back. She nailed it,” wrote one user.
Another person commented, “Shraddha Kapoor is currently the most bankable star for high-concept thriller/horror.”
About Eetha
Eetha is based on the life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra’s most celebrated Tamasha and Lavani performers.
The film is expected to chronicle her remarkable journey from the 1940s to the 1990s, capturing both her rise to fame and the personal and professional struggles she encountered along the way. It also shines a spotlight on Maharashtra’s rich cultural heritage and the legacy of the Tamasha art form.
Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, the film also stars Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.
Eetha is scheduled to release in theatres on August 28 during the Raksha Bandhan festive period.
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