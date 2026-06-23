Eetha teaser: Shraddha Kapoor as Vithabai dances after giving birth, turns into a legend

The teaser of Shraddha Kapoor starrer Eetha has been released.

The makers of Eetha have unveiled the first teaser of the much-awaited biographical drama starring Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is inspired by the life of legendary Maharashtrian Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.

The teaser offers a powerful glimpse into Vithabai’s extraordinary life, showcasing her resilience, dedication to her craft and determination to perform against all odds.

What does the Eetha teaser show?

The teaser begins with crowds gathering for a performance by Vithabai. As other dancers take the stage, the audience grows restless, repeatedly asking, “Where is Eetha? We’ve come to watch her perform.” The teaser cuts backstage, where Shraddha Kapoor‘s character is seen in the middle of labour. Dressed in a traditional saree, she is seen crying out in pain as preparations for a performance continue around her.