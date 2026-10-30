‘Eetha doesn’t honour Lavani legend Vithabai’: Laxman Utekar

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After a wait of almost four and a half hours, the trailer of Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha was finally unveiled at the iconic single-screen theatre Plaza Cinema, a venue that holds a special place in the hearts of many Maharashtrians. One of the perks of attending a trailer launch is getting to watch it before the rest of the world. However, at this event, the trailer had already been released to the public before it was screened for the media.
After delivering a blockbuster with the period drama Chhaava, director Laxman Utekar has ventured into a different genre with Eetha. As Randeep Hooda aptly put it, “A warrior need not always fight with a sword but with ghungroo as well.”
During the interaction, Laxman was asked whether the team had any special plans to screen the film for the family of legendary Lavani performer Vithabai. The director, however, clarified that Eetha is not a tribute to the celebrated performer. Instead, it draws inspiration from certain incidents mentioned in a book based on her life.
“Eetha doesn’t honour Vithabai. It’s inspired by a few events from the book based on Vithabai titled Tamasha: Vithabaichya Aayushyacha,” he said.
WATCH – Eetha trailer: Shraddha Kapoor as Tamasha legend Vithabai takes on betrayal, hardship
Speaking about how deeply she immersed herself in the character, Shraddha Kapoor opened up about the physical and emotional demands of Eetha. “My nerves burst out, the shooting halted but it’s due to Laxman’s support and love that I could recover. I was completely immersed in Laxman’s world,” said Shraddha.
Producer Dinesh Vijan echoed similar sentiments, expressing confidence that Eetha would mark a turning point in Shraddha Kapoor’s career. He said, “Shraddha, as an actor, will be known before and after Eetha.”
When asked about the box-office aspect and whether she approaches films differently, Shraddha maintained that her priority remains good storytelling. “I only bother about good content, that’s why I end up doing 2 films a year, I don’t look at films as women oriented or men oriented. Our industry deserves good content.”
Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha stars Shraddha Kapoor, alongside Randeep Hooda and Siddharth Jadhav. With music composed by Ajay-Atul, the film is scheduled to release theatrically on December 4.