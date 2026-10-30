‘Eetha doesn’t honour Lavani legend Vithabai’: Laxman Utekar

After a wait of almost four and a half hours, the trailer of Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha was finally unveiled at the iconic single-screen theatre Plaza Cinema, a venue that holds a special place in the hearts of many Maharashtrians. One of the perks of attending a trailer launch is getting to watch it before the rest of the world. However, at this event, the trailer had already been released to the public before it was screened for the media.

After delivering a blockbuster with the period drama Chhaava, director Laxman Utekar has ventured into a different genre with Eetha. As Randeep Hooda aptly put it, “A warrior need not always fight with a sword but with ghungroo as well.”