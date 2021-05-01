Edited version of Kangana Ranaut’s video goes viral, Aly Goni and Shreya Dhanwanthary react

Kangana Ranaut recently dropped a video on her social media handles in which she warned people to not talk about India’s Covid-19 crisis to foreign media. She urged the government to take an action against such people. The video went viral over social media platforms, but for other reasons. The video became a favourite among the trolls and meme-makers.

On Friday, Pulkit Kochar dropped the “edited version” of Kangana’s video. Originally created by Anupriya Satish, the video received many reactions from celebrities including Aly Goni, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Kriti Vij, Ankush Bahuguna and others.

Shreya Dhanwanthary wrote, “Gold! I see your point though. She is absolutely right. I agree with everything she said.” Poulomi Polo Das said the video “made my day.”

In the original video, Kangana said that international media talking about India’s strategy against Covid-19 is “disturbing.” Kangana called out many journalists for questioning the government’s response. She said that by representing the on-going incidents to international media, the liberals were “degrading the country.”

In the video, the actor also spoke about how photos of corpses burning at cremation grounds were featured in an international magazine. She questioned that why leaders of other nations were not called out when their countries were tackling the Covid-19 waves.

On the work front, Kangana’s Thalaivi was postponed due to Covid-19 surge in India. The country is currently facing the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic with our health infrastructure failing to cope up with the crisis.