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‘Eccentric’ Feroz Khan ‘banged up’ his brand-new Mercedes for his entry scene in Qurbani, reveals Zayed Khan
Zayed Khan recalled that his uncle, Feroz Khan, was so eccentric that he banged his brand-new Mercedes for his entry scene in Qurbani.
It was 1980 when Feroz Khan’s Qurbani hit the screens, and it changed the game forever. The film is still remembered for its iconic songs, the cultural imprint it left, and the directorial voice of Feroz Khan himself. Recently, Zayed Khan opened up about one of the anecdotes from the film and shared how his uncle could be rather “eccentric” when it came to making a film exactly the way he envisioned it.
‘Feroz Khan was eccentric’
In a conversation with Zoom, he said, “Feroz chacha… Fardeen (Feroz’s son) told me this story, he had bought a brand new Mercedes for himself, and, you know, Vinod Khanna had such a great opening entry sequence, Amrish Puri had and this and that. He was wondering, what do I give myself as an entry sequence? It’s my movie. So that scene of him banging the car up was a decision that he just made, and it was not like budgeted in the movie. It was just like, get that car, we’re gonna bang it up, and that’s gonna be my entry in the movie. So I mean, that was the kind of eccentricity. I would say it’s an eccentricity, only if you’re an artist will you be that eccentric towards things.”
Shakti Kapoor’s car collided with Feroz Khan’s
Previously, Shakti Kapoor, whose career changed overnight because of Qurbani, revealed that he got a role in the film almost by accident. At the time, he had done a photoshoot for a calendar, which allowed him to buy a second-hand Fiat for Rs 11,000. It was this very car that ultimately led him to his break in the film industry. While driving down the road, his car was hit by another vehicle, driven none other than Feroz Khan himself.
He recounted the incident in a conversation with AlphaNeon Studioz: “I was driving on Linking Road when a Mercedes came from behind and hit my car, stopping just ahead after braking. I was furious, I didn’t even have money for food, let alone to fix this car. So I got out and started shouting at the driver. Turned out the man stepping out of the car was six-foot-two inches tall and it was Feroz Khan,” Shakti recalled.
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Seeing Feroz, Shakti’s anger immediately faded, and he began pleading for a role in the director’s next film. “I was like, ‘Sir, sir, please! My name is Shakti Kapoor. I’m from Film Institute. You’ve given everyone a chance, you even gave Danny a chance, please give me one too.’” He vividly remembered Feroz’s response: “Hey, look what you’ve done to my car.” Though Feroz Khan walked away, it was this very incident that left a lasting impression. Shakti Kapoor said he stayed in Feroz’s memory as an actor, so much so that Feroz eventually offered him the role of the antagonist in Qurbani.
Feroz Khan passed away in 2009 at 69.