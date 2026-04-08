‘Eccentric’ Feroz Khan ‘banged up’ his brand-new Mercedes for his entry scene in Qurbani, reveals Zayed Khan

It was 1980 when Feroz Khan’s Qurbani hit the screens, and it changed the game forever. The film is still remembered for its iconic songs, the cultural imprint it left, and the directorial voice of Feroz Khan himself. Recently, Zayed Khan opened up about one of the anecdotes from the film and shared how his uncle could be rather “eccentric” when it came to making a film exactly the way he envisioned it.

‘Feroz Khan was eccentric’

In a conversation with Zoom, he said, “Feroz chacha… Fardeen (Feroz’s son) told me this story, he had bought a brand new Mercedes for himself, and, you know, Vinod Khanna had such a great opening entry sequence, Amrish Puri had and this and that. He was wondering, what do I give myself as an entry sequence? It’s my movie. So that scene of him banging the car up was a decision that he just made, and it was not like budgeted in the movie. It was just like, get that car, we’re gonna bang it up, and that’s gonna be my entry in the movie. So I mean, that was the kind of eccentricity. I would say it’s an eccentricity, only if you’re an artist will you be that eccentric towards things.”