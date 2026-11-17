Mumbai witnessed a star-studded evening as Bollywood celebrities, sporting personalities and international guests gathered for the 2026 Earthshot Prize awards on Tuesday. Prince William and Kate Middleton were also in Mumbai for the prestigious environmental event, which was hosted in India for the first time. From Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor to Rakul Preet Singh, Mouni Roy, Nimrat Kaur and Dhanashree Verma, several familiar faces from the Indian entertainment industry attended the event, bringing their fashion A-game to the occasion.

Alia Bhatt, Rakul Preet Singh, Mouni Roy: What the celebrities wore

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Prince William opted for a classic all-black look, wearing a black bandhgala-style jacket with a high collar and matching black trousers. Kate Middleton wore a striking floor-length red gown featuring intricate gold and green embroidery. She accessorised with statement layered necklaces and matching earrings.

Alia Bhatt opted for a dramatic black-and-antique-gold lehenga featuring intricate embroidery and mirror work. She paired the strapless, structured blouse with an embellished skirt and draped a black dupatta around her neck. Statement gold earrings and an embellished arm cuff completed her look.

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Rakul Preet Singh chose a black saree featuring intricate bronze-gold wavy embellishments. She paired it with a strapless black blouse.

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Mouni Roy arrived in a floor-length black sequinned gown with a sleeveless, high-neck design. She completed the look with a high bun and dramatic eye makeup.

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Sonam Kapoor brought a traditional touch to the evening in a green saree featuring a contrasting border. She paired it with traditional jewellery.

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Mira Rajput made a statement in a striking royal-blue gown featuring a draped silhouette and a cut-out detail at the waist.

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Nimrat Kaur chose a gold-toned saree with elaborate embroidery, while Dhanashree Verma wore a shimmering bronze-gold saree that stood out for its metallic finish.

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Karan Johar, who hosted the awards ceremony, opted for a classic black suit. He paired it with a black shirt and bow tie. Statement glasses completed his look.

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Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also arrived with his family. The cricketer wore a navy-blue bandhgala, while his wife Anjali Tendulkar opted for a deep burgundy sequinned gown, Sara Tendulkar wore a black embellished outfit and Saaniya was seen in a red fitted gown.

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Khushi Kapoor wore an ivory-gold embroidered ensemble featuring a structured corset-style bodice, sheer lace sleeves and a long, intricately detailed skirt.

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Ayesha Khan opted for a contemporary combination of a white jacket and a black skirt, accessorising the outfit with a statement necklace.

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The Earthshot Prize awards in Mumbai

Filmmaker Karan Johar is hosting the awards ceremony, while Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Rami Malek and Sachin Tendulkar are among the presenters. British actor Simone Ashley is also part of the evening, while singers Shreya Ghoshal and British band Take That are performing at the ceremony. Composer Sashwat Sachdev, Merlin D’Souza and the all-female hip-hop collective Wild Wild Women are also part of the entertainment line-up.

Earthshot ambassadors Robert Irwin and Nomzamo Mbatha are among the other prominent guests.

Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri attended Earthshot Prize summit

Separate from the awards ceremony, Mumbai also hosted the Earthshot Prize Summit on November 16 and 17, alongside Mumbai Climate Week. Actors Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Tamannaah Bhatia and Shanaya Kapoor were among the celebrities who attended the summit. Rami Malek and designers Manish Malhotra and Anaita Shroff Adajania were also present.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s India visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Mumbai on November 16 for a three-day visit to India for the Earthshot Prize. The visit marked their first joint trip to India since 2016. The royal couple are scheduled to travel to New Delhi on November 18, where they are expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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What is the Earthshot Prize?

Founded by Prince William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize is a global environmental initiative that identifies and supports innovative solutions to some of the world’s biggest ecological challenges. Inspired by the ambition of the Apollo moon mission, the initiative set itself a 10-year goal of helping repair the planet by 2030.