scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Eagle-eyed fans spot what’s on Ranbir Kapoor’s lockscreen after watching his video roasting Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra promotions

Eagle-eyed fans played detective and found that Ranbir Kapoor's screensaver was from Rishi Kapoor's tweet in 2018, after the roaring success of Sanju.

kesariyaRanbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in a still from Kesariya.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor starred in a new promotional video for Brahmastra, announcing that the film would now release on Disney Hotstar. While many found the ad hilarious as Ranbir was finally agreeing to promote the film, others noticed his lockscreen, which featured his late father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Even though only the bottom half of his face was seen, eagle-eyed fans played detective and found that the photo was from Rishi Kapoor’s tweet in 2018, after the roaring success of Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju.

The tweet had read, “I am flying an aircraft flying at 40,000 ft Emirates flight EK702 Mauritius to Dubai now in real time. Cheers Ranbir, you don’t know how proud your parents are. Thank you and god bless you. Aur bhi accha kaam karo!” Sanju, a biopic of Sanjay Dutt, was the first film of Ranbir’s to cross over Rs 300 crore at the box office. The film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Also Read |Brahmastra is the Jaani Dushman of our current generation. It’s been a while since Bollywood served something so outlandish

Actor Rishi Kapoor had passed away in 2020 after a long battle with cancer. His last film, Sharmaji Namkeen was released posthumously and Paresh Rawal stepped in to fill in several scenes of the film.

Rishi Kapoor did not live to see Ranbir’s marriage with Alia Bhatt in April or the success of his latest release, Brahmastra, which was directed by Ayan Mukerji. In an interview to India Today last month, Ranbir said that Rishi Kapoor, despite being critical of Ayan’s work had always been a ‘box office guy’. He said, “He was always very respectful of the numbers and how the film fared at the ticket window. He knew that if the film did well at the box office then perhaps I was wrong with my views. He knew that audience is the king and there is no one above box office.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mumbai band Bombay Brass on their love of baraats, blending the city’s co...Premium
Mumbai band Bombay Brass on their love of baraats, blending the city’s co...
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...Premium
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...
Finance directive to rural banks: staff security in J&K, HR issues a ...Premium
Finance directive to rural banks: staff security in J&K, HR issues a ...
Liquidity in system tightens on rising credit demand, RBI forex interventionPremium
Liquidity in system tightens on rising credit demand, RBI forex intervention

Brahmastra will have three parts, and the second film is expected to go on floors soon.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-10-2022 at 12:17:07 pm
Next Story

Sardar box office collection day 6: Karthi’s film heads towards Rs 75 cr mark, sprints ahead of Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement