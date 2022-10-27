Eagle-eyed fans spot what’s on Ranbir Kapoor’s lockscreen after watching his video roasting Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra promotions

Actor Ranbir Kapoor starred in a new promotional video for Brahmastra, announcing that the film would now release on Disney Hotstar. While many found the ad hilarious as Ranbir was finally agreeing to promote the film, others noticed his lockscreen, which featured his late father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Even though only the bottom half of his face was seen, eagle-eyed fans played detective and found that the photo was from Rishi Kapoor’s tweet in 2018, after the roaring success of Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju.

The tweet had read, “I am flying an aircraft flying at 40,000 ft Emirates flight EK702 Mauritius to Dubai now in real time. Cheers Ranbir, you don’t know how proud your parents are. Thank you and god bless you. Aur bhi accha kaam karo!” Sanju, a biopic of Sanjay Dutt, was the first film of Ranbir’s to cross over Rs 300 crore at the box office. The film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Actor Rishi Kapoor had passed away in 2020 after a long battle with cancer. His last film, Sharmaji Namkeen was released posthumously and Paresh Rawal stepped in to fill in several scenes of the film.

Rishi Kapoor did not live to see Ranbir’s marriage with Alia Bhatt in April or the success of his latest release, Brahmastra, which was directed by Ayan Mukerji. In an interview to India Today last month, Ranbir said that Rishi Kapoor, despite being critical of Ayan’s work had always been a ‘box office guy’. He said, “He was always very respectful of the numbers and how the film fared at the ticket window. He knew that if the film did well at the box office then perhaps I was wrong with my views. He knew that audience is the king and there is no one above box office.”

Brahmastra will have three parts, and the second film is expected to go on floors soon.