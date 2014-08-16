Dying to see dad in ‘Finding Fanny’: Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor along with his father Pankaj Kapur and stepmother Supriya Pathak.

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is currently busy promoting his film ‘Haider’, is extremely excited about ‘Finding Fanny’ because the film shows him the other side of his father Pankaj Kapur’s personality.

Directed by Homi Adajania, it also stars Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Naseeruddin Shah.

“I haven’t seen the film yet, I have seen the promos and I am dying to see the film,” Shahid told IANS.

“He (dad) is at some other level. I just love seeing my dad in that open shirt and shorts and how he is checking Dimple Kapadia out. This is the side of my father he never showed me and now I saw it. I think he is fantastic. In fact, the whole film is looking great. I am dying to see my father in ‘Finding Fanny’.”

It is releasing Sep 12.

