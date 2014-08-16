Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Dying to see dad in ‘Finding Fanny’: Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is extremely excited about 'Finding Fanny' seeing his father Pankaj Kapur in 'Finding Fanny'.

By: Indo-Asian News Service | Mumbai | Published: August 16, 2014 9:35:59 am
Shahid Kapoor along with his father Pankaj Kapur and stepmother Supriya Pathak. Shahid Kapoor along with his father Pankaj Kapur and stepmother Supriya Pathak.
Related News

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is currently busy promoting his film ‘Haider’, is extremely excited about ‘Finding Fanny’ because the film shows him the other side of his father Pankaj Kapur’s personality.

Directed by Homi Adajania, it also stars Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Naseeruddin Shah.

“I haven’t seen the film yet, I have seen the promos and I am dying to see the film,” Shahid told IANS.

“He (dad) is at some other level. I just love seeing my dad in that open shirt and shorts and how he is checking Dimple Kapadia out. This is the side of my father he never showed me and now I saw it. I think he is fantastic. In fact, the whole film is looking great. I am dying to see my father in ‘Finding Fanny’.”

It is releasing Sep 12.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now