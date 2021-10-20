Dybbuk trailer: Emraan Hashmi is battling spirits in this spooky film

The trailer of Dybbuk, starring Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and Manav Kaul is out, and it appears to be a classic horror film. In the trailer, we see a glimpse of the story where Nikita’s character has opened a Dybbuk box, that has a spirit trapped inside it. As the spirit get unleashed, it starts creating havoc.

The film appears to be structured around traditional horror tropes that are often seen in various other films in the same genre.

Emraan is the protagonist in the film who has taken upon himself to save his wife from the clutches of the evil spirit. Manav plays a priest who comes in to perform the ritual of warding away the spirit.

Dybbuk is a T-Series and Panorama Studios production and has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Dybbuk is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam horror film Ezra, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

Emraan had earlier said in a statement, “A well-made horror film will always draw audiences in huge numbers to cinema halls. With Ezra, we hope to push the boundaries further and give the audience an experience that they will never forget. I am happy to be associating with Kumarji and Abhishek on this film, and with Jay Krishnan at the helm of things, all I can say is be prepared for one hell of a spooky ride.”

Emraan Hashmi was recently seen in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre. The actor has Tiger 3 in his kitty where he will be sharing screen space with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. It has been speculated that Emraan will be playing the antagonist in the film.

Directed by Jay K, Dybbuk releases on October 29 on Amazon Prime Video.