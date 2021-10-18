scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 18, 2021
MUST READ

Dybbuk teaser: Emraan Hashmi promises yet another spine-chilling tale

Dybbuk teaser: Emraan Hashmi's film Dybbuk is the Hindi remake of Malayalam horror film Ezra, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 18, 2021 5:25:52 pm
Emraan Hashmi film DybbukEmraan Hashmi's Dybbuk will release on Amazon Prime Video.

Emraan Hashmi, who has featured in several horror films, is back with yet another spine-chilling tale. Emraan will be seen next in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming horror film titled Dybbuk – The Curse is Real. The movie, also starring Manav Kaul and Nikita Dutta, is the Hindi remake of Malayalam horror film Ezra, which starred Prithiviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

The makers shared the teaser of Dybbuk on Monday. The teaser begins with Nikita trying to open a box, and as soon as she unlocks it, a series of terrifying events follow. While the teaser did not reveal much about the plot, horror fans can rest assured that they are in for a treat.

ALSO READ |Emraan Hashmi, Arshad Warsi are in beast mode as they bulk up for new projects, see their body transformation

Talking about the film, Emraan Hashmi said horror is a genre with immense potential.

“A well-made horror film will always draw audiences in huge numbers to cinema halls. With Ezra, we hope to push the boundaries further and give the audience an experience that they will never forget. I am happy to be associating with Kumarji and Abhishek on this film, and with Jay Krishnan at the helm of things, all I can say is be prepared for one hell of a spooky ride,” the actor said in a statement.

Written and directed by Jay Krishnan, Dybbuk – The Curse is Real will premiere on October 29 on Amazon Prime Video.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

prabhas, katrina kaif, kriti sanon, sunny leone
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 18: Latest News

Advertisement