Dybbuk teaser: Emraan Hashmi promises yet another spine-chilling tale

Emraan Hashmi, who has featured in several horror films, is back with yet another spine-chilling tale. Emraan will be seen next in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming horror film titled Dybbuk – The Curse is Real. The movie, also starring Manav Kaul and Nikita Dutta, is the Hindi remake of Malayalam horror film Ezra, which starred Prithiviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

The makers shared the teaser of Dybbuk on Monday. The teaser begins with Nikita trying to open a box, and as soon as she unlocks it, a series of terrifying events follow. While the teaser did not reveal much about the plot, horror fans can rest assured that they are in for a treat.

Talking about the film, Emraan Hashmi said horror is a genre with immense potential.

“A well-made horror film will always draw audiences in huge numbers to cinema halls. With Ezra, we hope to push the boundaries further and give the audience an experience that they will never forget. I am happy to be associating with Kumarji and Abhishek on this film, and with Jay Krishnan at the helm of things, all I can say is be prepared for one hell of a spooky ride,” the actor said in a statement.

Written and directed by Jay Krishnan, Dybbuk – The Curse is Real will premiere on October 29 on Amazon Prime Video.