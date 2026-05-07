Ex-CJI DY Chandrachud to mediate in Priya Sachdev, Rani Kapur dispute over Sanjay Kapur estate

Nearly a year after the death of businessman Sunjay Kapur, his wife Priya Sachdev Kapur and mother Rani Kapur have agreed to resolve their dispute over the Rani Kapur Family Trust (RK Family Trust) through mediation, following a push from the Supreme Court of India. According to Live Law, a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan referred the matter to mediation after both parties mutually consented to the process. Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has been appointed as the mediator in the high-profile family dispute.

While passing the order, the Supreme Court urged all parties to approach the mediation process with an open mind and avoid making public statements or discussing the matter on social media. “It’s a family dispute, let it remain confined within the family. It should not become a source of entertainment,” Justice Pardiwala observed during the hearing.

The remark reportedly came after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Priya Kapur, requested the court to direct Rani Kapur not to “wash dirty linen” on national television.

The bench further stated: “We make it clear that this mediation is confined only to the disputes among the family members. We request all parties not to make any public statements or go on social media. Since this is a family matter, the endeavour should be to resolve the dispute at the earliest and bring the litigation to an end.”

The court also noted that prolonged litigation would only complicate matters further and said it would await a preliminary report from Justice Chandrachud before taking up the matter again.

ALSO READ | ‘They bargain on hotels, tickets’: Simran exposes ‘disrespect’ Bollywood shows to South stars

The legal dispute escalated after Sunjay Kapur’s death, when Priya Kapur reportedly presented his will. The will was subsequently challenged by Rani Kapur as well as Sunjay’s children from his second marriage with actor Karisma Kapoor.

Story continues below this ad

Rani Kapur has alleged that the RK Family Trust, also referred to as the Rani Kapur Family Trust, is “fraudulent, null and void.” She claimed that her family legacy and estate were allegedly diverted into the trust without her knowledge or consent.

In a suit filed before the Delhi High Court, Rani Kapur stated that she is the sole beneficiary of the estate of her late husband Surinder Kapur, founder of the Sona Group of Companies. Surinder Kapur passed away in 2015 and had reportedly left behind a will dated February 6, 2013, under which his entire estate and shareholding in various group companies devolved upon her.

According to the suit, the will was probated by the Bombay High Court in January 2016 after all three of her children submitted their no-objection consent.

Rani further alleged that her assets were siphoned off over several years through a “complex web of illegal transactions” and transferred into the RK Family Trust, which she claims was created in 2017 without her approval. She also accused Priya Kapur of swiftly taking control of key Sona Group companies following Sunjay Kapur’s death, including securing appointments as director and managing director within days of the funeral rites, allegedly without informing or consulting her.