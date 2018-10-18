Dussehra 2018: Akshay, Prabhas, Madhuri and others wish fans lots of love, prosperity and happiness

Dussehra 2018: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and others took to social media platform to wish their fans.

From Akshay Kumar to Prabhas, celebrities took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share their wishes on the occasion of Dussehra. The actors have wished love, prosperity and happiness to their fans.

Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for 2.0 with Rajinikanth, tweeted, “May this festival bring you victory in everything you undertake and bless you with happiness and prosperity. #HappyDussehra”

Prabhas promised a surprise to his fans on October 23, which happens to be his birthday too. Fans are assuming that the Baahubali actor will share a teaser of his much-awaited film Saaho.

Here’s what other celebrities tweeted on Dussehra:

Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Happy Dussehra ❤️ May this festival bring. lots of Love, Prosperity and Happiness !! #HappyDussehra

Juhi Chawla posted on Twitter, “We must seek the answers that why are our festivals celebrated & understand the underlying wisdom of our ancestors! ‘Dash’ ‘Hara’ means removal of 10 bad qualities within you! This Dussehra, let’s take an oath to win over our vices!😇🙏 ”

Nagarjuna Akkineni tweeted, “Dear friends,Wish you and your family a very happy Dussehra !!”

Vishal Dadlani shared on Twitter, “Happy Dussehra, everyone. May all the “Raavan”s around us fall, and may all aspiring “Ram”s be better, more compassionate, more inclusive and more secure in themselves.”

Thaman thanked audience for making Jr NTR starrer Aravindha Sametha a hit, “Happy Dussehra ♥️ Thanks for making our Dussehra so special with #BlockbusterAravindhaSametha”

Bhumi Pednekar took to Twitter and wrote, “May the auspicious occasion of #Dussehra bring you and your family abundance of happiness, love, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a #HappyDussehra …. 🙏”

“Good over Evil , Generosity over Greed , Empathy over Hate … Happy Dussehra everyone !!” Huma Qureshi said via Twitter.

Diana Penty wished, “Today is a day of choosing good over evil, of choosing light over darkness. May we have the wisdom and strength to make that choice, each and every day. #HappyDussehra everyone!”

Anil Kapoor said, “Celebrating the victory of good over evil! Wish you all a very #HappyDussehra!”

South actor Aadhi wrote, “Truth will prevail and good will always reign. Let us celebrate the true essence of #Dussehra! Wishing you all abundant happiness and good health!”

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s niece Sayyeshaa took to Twitter and wrote,”Happy Dussehra! May all your prayers be answered and may all of you be blessed with good luck and new beginnings! 🤗🤗❤️ #Dusshera”

Suniel Shetty also wished his fans a happy Dussehra.

