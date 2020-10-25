Dussehra 2020: Mahesh Babu, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh share wishes

Celebrities took to social media to wish their loved ones on the auspicious occasion. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Ajay Devgn/Rakul Preet/Twitter/Instagram)

The country is celebrating Dussehra today. The festival celebrates the victory of good over evil. It is believed that on this day Lord Rama defeated the demon king Ravana. Hindus in the country and around the globe celebrate Dussehra by burning effigies of Ravana.

And just like the rest of the country, celebrities are also taking to social media to wish their loved ones on the auspicious occasion.

Actor Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Wishing you all a very #HappyDussehra! అందరికి దసరా శుభాకాంక్షలు आप सभी को दशहरा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं அனைவருக்கும் இனிய தசரா பண்டிகை வாழ்த்துக்கள் വിജയദശമി ആശംസകൾ ದಸರಾ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು Stay safe!! Keep your spirits up.”

Nagarjuna also shared his wishes. He wrote on Twitter, “Wishing all my friends a very happy Dussehra!.”

Ajay Devgn mentioned in a tweet, “Dussehra is a festival when good always triumphs over Evil. Let’s all maintain social distance, wear masks and defeat the common evil #HappyDussehra.”

Rakul Preet Singh shared a post which read, “Happy dussehra. May the truth always win and good triumph over evil. May the Lord always bless you with wisdom and good health.”

Ravi Teja shared a photo of himself on Twitter and captioned it, “Here’s #Khiladi wishing you a Happy Dussehra!”

Sidharth Malhotra tweeted, “A time for celebration, a time for victory of good over evil, a time when we believe in the power of good. #HappyDussehra.”

Kiara Advani wrote, “Happy Dussehra 🙏🏼 lots of love, light and happiness to all ❤️.”

