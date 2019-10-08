Dussehra 2019: Anil Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Emraan Hashmi and others wish fans

From Anil Kapoor to Emraan Hashmi, Bollywood celebrities turned to micro-blogging sites like Twitter to wish their fans on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. The actors have wished love, prosperity and happiness to their fans.

Anil Kapoor, who is currently busy filming Anees Bazme’s Pagalpanti, tweeted, “Learn to admire, not to envy Remember to work and not to regret. Wishing you all a very Happy Dussehra! #VijayaDashami”.

Maine Pyar Kiya fame actress Bhagyashree, who is busy working in Kannada and Telugu films, took to Twitter to wish her fans.

Emraan Hashmi, who is riding high on the success of his latest venture as the lead in Netflix’s Bard of Blood wished his fans peace, happiness and prosperity. Arjun Kapoor also wrote, “This #Dussehra, let’s try and destroy the evil within us and hope for a brighter year ahead! Wishing everyone a year filled with prosperity and happiness. #HappyDussehra”

Wishing you all a very Happy Dussehra! #VijayaDashami pic.twitter.com/TFQ6EVOyjq — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 8, 2019

Best wishes of dussehra to everyone. May your families be blessed with peace, happiness and prosperity. #HappyDussehra. pic.twitter.com/avPLpJSefM — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) October 8, 2019

This #Dussehra, let’s try and destroy the evil within us and hope for a brighter year ahead! Wishing everyone a year filled with prosperity and happiness. #HappyDussehra — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) October 8, 2019

Maanvi Gagroo and Annup Sonii also took to Twitter. Tisca Chopra wished her fans awareness to defeat their inner demons. :The inner #Ravan is most subtle and hard to defeat .. wishing you wisdom, courage and awareness to have a glorious victory over you own inner Ravan.. #HappyDussehra #happyVijayadasami,” she tweeted.

Wish you all a very #HappyDussehra May we conquer our evils, our weaknesses & convert them into our strengths. 🙏 — Maanvi Gagroo (@maanvigagroo) October 8, 2019

The inner #Ravan is most subtle and hard to defeat .. wishing you wisdom, courage and awareness to have a glorious victory over you own inner Ravan.. #HappyDussehra #happyVijayadasami pic.twitter.com/7IGGgp2VS7 — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) October 8, 2019

Happy Dussehra to all my sisters and brothers . Here is to wish peace and prosperity to all of you . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) October 8, 2019

National Award winning lyricist Javed Akhtar tweeted, “Happy Dussehra to all my sisters and brothers . Here is to wish peace and prosperity to all of you.”