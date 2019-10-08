Toggle Menu
Dussehra 2019: Anil Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Emraan Hashmi and others wish fans

Dussehra 2019: Anil Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Emraan Hashmi and others wish fans

From Anil Kapoor to Emraan Hashmi, Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to wish their fans on Dussehra.

Anil Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and others took to social media to wish their fans. (All photos from Instagram)

From Anil Kapoor to Emraan Hashmi, Bollywood celebrities turned to micro-blogging sites like Twitter to wish their fans on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. The actors have wished love, prosperity and happiness to their fans.

Anil Kapoor, who is currently busy filming Anees Bazme’s Pagalpanti, tweeted, “Learn to admire, not to envy Remember to work and not to regret. Wishing you all a very Happy Dussehra! #VijayaDashami”.

Maine Pyar Kiya fame actress Bhagyashree, who is busy working in Kannada and Telugu films, took to Twitter to wish her fans. 

Emraan Hashmi, who is riding high on the success of his latest venture as the lead in Netflix’s Bard of Blood wished his fans peace, happiness and prosperity. Arjun Kapoor also wrote, “This #Dussehra, let’s try and destroy the evil within us and hope for a brighter year ahead! Wishing everyone a year filled with prosperity and happiness. #HappyDussehra”

Saand Ki Aankh actor Taapsee Pannu also tweeted, “Every end marks an opportunity to begin something new…
Culminating the colourful Navratras with the culmination of the evil tonight…
Happy Dussehra !!!!
Keep the celebrations on!!!
#HappyDussehra”

Maanvi Gagroo and Annup Sonii also took to Twitter. Tisca Chopra wished her fans awareness to defeat their inner demons. :The inner #Ravan is most subtle and hard to defeat .. wishing you wisdom, courage and awareness to have a glorious victory over you own inner Ravan.. #HappyDussehra #happyVijayadasami,” she tweeted.

National Award winning lyricist Javed Akhtar tweeted, “Happy Dussehra to all my sisters and brothers . Here is to wish peace and prosperity to all of you.”

