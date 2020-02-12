Baaghi 3 song Dus Bahane 2.0: Recreate and ruin

Tiger Shroff in a still from the song Dus Bahane 2.0. Tiger Shroff in a still from the song Dus Bahane 2.0.

The first song of Baaghi 3, “Dus Bahane 2.0” was released by the makers on Wednesday. The Vishal-Shekhar composition has been crooned by KK, Shaan and Tulsi Kumar with the composers also joining in.

It looks like the era of remixes will never end in Bollywood. We recreate and ruin the original and how. However, what somewhat saves this dance number is the fact that Vishal-Shekhar, KK and Shaan have collaborated to bring “Dus Bahane 2.0” to life. They had worked on the original “Dus Bahane” as well.

While the signature beat has been worked upon, lending it an EDM kind of vibe, it’s safe to say that KK and Shaan has still got it. But the same cannot be said about Tulsi Kumar’s rendition. It has been auto-tuned heavily. The lyrics and choreography have also been altered. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor seem to lack the charisma and chemistry of Abhishek Bachchan and Zayed Khan. Bottom line: Old is still gold.

Baaghi 3 features Tiger and Shraddha in the lead. The actioner has been helmed by Ahmed Khan.

Baaghi 3 will release on March 6.

