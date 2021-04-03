During Thalaivi, reel and real started to blend in an eerie way: Kangana Ranaut

The first song of Thalaivi “Chali Chali” released on Friday and received a positive response from the fans of Kangana Ranaut. Interacting with her fans, the actor revealed that while shooting for the film, she felt her real and reel life started blending. In the movie, Kangana essays the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor J Jayalalitha.

“During Thalaivi reel and real started to blend in an uncanny/eerie way this too became very satisfactory #Thalaivi,” Kangana responded to a tweet which asked, “What’s the most satisfactory character you have played so far ?, @KanganaTeam ji.” For Thalaivi, Kangana underwent a massive body transformation. She gained and lost 20kgs of weight within a span of few months.

Kangana also mentioned how she ‘resonated’ with her role of Rani in the 2013 film Queen. She wrote, “Queen resonated with me a lot because at that point in my life I was going through similar circumstances hence it became cathartic”. The actor won a National Award for the Vikas Bahl directorial and the movie also grabbed the Best Hindi Film award at the 62nd National Film Awards. It also starred Rajkummar Rao and Lisa Haydon in pivotal roles.

Thalaivi is helmed by A L Vijay, with a screenplay penned by K V Vijayendra Prasad, Rajat Arora and Madhan Karky. Apart from Kangana, the movie also stars Arvind Swami, Nassar, Bhagyashree, Raj Arjun, Poorna, Madhu Bala among others in significant parts.

Besides Thalaivi, Kangana also has Tejas and Dhaakad lined up for release. While Tejas will see her play a Sikh soldier, Dhaakad promises to be a high-voltage actioner with Kangana playing Agent Agni.