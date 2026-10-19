Durga Puja: Kajol, Nysa, Jaya Bachchan celebrate; Bipasha Basu visit with daughter Devi

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
It is that time of the year when Bollywood celebrities and their family members come together to celebrate Durga Puja in Mumbai. Kajol, Tanuja, Tanishaa Mukerji, Tanuja, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor were among the familiar faces spotted at the city’s famous North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal to offer prayers and take part in the festivities.
This year, videos from the celebrations show Kajol, her daughter Nysa Devgan, son Yug Devgan and sister Tanishaa Mukerji welcoming guests at the pandal. Jaya Bachchan has also been attending the celebrations over the past two days. Other celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy, were spotted at the venue, while Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover visited the Durga Puja pandal with their daughter, Devi.
In a video from the Maha Ashtami celebrations at Mumbai’s North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, Jaya Bachchan was seen showering love and blessings on Kajol and her sister Tanishaa Mukerji. She applied a ‘nazar ka tikka’ to the sisters, a traditional gesture against the evil eye.
Kajol was seen dressed in a red saree, while her daughter, Nysa Devgan, opted for a light yellow ethnic ensemble. Kajol’s son, Yug Devgan was seen dressed in a red kurta. Kajol’s mom and veteran actor Tanuja was seen dressed in a yellow saree.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Jaya Bachchan embraced traditional elegance in a bright pink saree with a contrasting border. Tanishaa Mukerji chose a pastel blue saree with a broad silver border.
View this post on Instagram
Mouni Roy, meanwhile, opted for a mustard-yellow saree with gold detailing and a contrasting border. Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover visit Durga Puja pandal with daughter Devi.
View this post on Instagram
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover also celebrated the festive spirit of Durga Puja with their daughter, Devi, as the family visited a pandal in Mumbai on Maha Ashtami. The couple sought the blessings of Maa Durga and made a festive appearance together.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Bipasha looked radiant in a traditional red saree and her daughter was twinning with her in red. Karan opted for a cream kurta for the occasion.
A day before, Ranbir Kapoor was also seen with his BFF Ayan Mukerji at the puja pandal.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Story continues below this ad
The annual North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja celebrations brought together several familiar faces from the film industry.