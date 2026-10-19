Durga Puja: Kajol, Nysa, Jaya Bachchan celebrate; Bipasha Basu visit with daughter Devi

It is that time of the year when Bollywood celebrities and their family members come together to celebrate Durga Puja in Mumbai. Kajol, Tanuja, Tanishaa Mukerji, Tanuja, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor were among the familiar faces spotted at the city’s famous North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal to offer prayers and take part in the festivities.

This year, videos from the celebrations show Kajol, her daughter Nysa Devgan, son Yug Devgan and sister Tanishaa Mukerji welcoming guests at the pandal. Jaya Bachchan has also been attending the celebrations over the past two days. Other celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy, were spotted at the venue, while Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover visited the Durga Puja pandal with their daughter, Devi.