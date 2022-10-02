Durga Puja 2022: Kajol helps son Yug serve bhog, Rani Mukerji attends festivities. Watch

As the Durga Puja is being celebrated across India, Bollywood celebs Kajol, sister Tanishaa Mukerji, TV actor Rupali Ganguly and Rani Mukerji were also seen attending the festivities in Mumbai. On Saturday, Kajol and Tanishaa were the first ones to arrive at the pandal and the sisters looked beautiful in traditional outfits. Several videos have surfaced online where Kajol is seen involved in the festivities along with her sister and son Yug Devgan.

Kajol took her Instagram and shared a video of her son serving bhog at the pandal. Kajol is seen holding the dish as Yug served the food. She wrote in the caption, “So proud of my son serving at the pujo mistakes and all.. the tradition continues…”

In another video, Rani Mukerji and Tanishaa get emotional and hug their uncle Deb Mukerji and the trio squeezed in for a tight hug with wide smiles on their faces. Other members of their family like Sharbani Mukerji were also present at the puja.

It seemed like they had a full blown celebration as many Bollywood stars visited the pandal. From directors Ayan Mukerji, Anurag Basu to actors Rupali Ganguly, it was a star studded evening at the pandal on Sunday.

Ayan and Kajol were seen engrossed in a conversation and the duo along with Deb and Tanisha are seen having a good time at the pandal. Kajal was spotted in a red saree on Sunday with big earrings which matched her aesthetic. Rani arrived in a parrot green saree and looked gorgeous in her traditional attire.

Anurag, who was sporting a black kurta, was seen blowing the conch shell at the time of puja. Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly also paid a visit to the Mukerji pandal with her family and was spotted clicking pictures with fans.