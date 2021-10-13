Durga Puja 2021: Kajol breaks down as she meets her uncles, Nusrat Jahan-Yash Dasgupta spread festive cheer

Celebs are out in full force to celebrate the festival of Durga Puja. From Kajol to Nusrat Jahan and The Kapil Sharma Show’s Sumona Chakravarty, many were seen at the pandals as they sought the goddess’ blessing.

Kajol, who met her uncles and extended family on Tuesday, got emotional upon meeting them during the festive season of Durga Puja. In a video doing the rounds on social media, Kajol is seen clinging to her uncles as they comfort her. Later, she is seen wiping her tears as she continues to converse with them.

Every year Kajol and her extended family have a big family moment as they meet up in the pandal during Durga Puja. Recently too, Kajol was clicked with her uncles and cousin as she posed for photographs inside a pandal in Mumbai. Dressed in a bright pink saree, Kajol was dressed to the nines for the auspicious function.

Not only Kajol, other celebrities too are busy ringing the joyous festive season. Bengali actors Nusrat Jahan and partner Yash Dasgupta were seen celebrating the festival together. While both Nusrat and Yash recently shared photos of themselves dressed for the puja, there are also other photos of the pair together that has gone viral on social media sites. In the said pictures, both Nusrat and Yash are seeing striking a pose with their friends inside what seems to be a Durga Puja pandal.

Sumona Chakravarty was also seen at a pandal. The Kapil Sharma Show actor looked beautiful in a blue and white saree.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the Netflix movie Tribhanga — Tedhi Medhi Crazy, which also marked her foray into the digital world of entertainment. She will next be seen in the movie The Last Hurrah, which is being helmed by actor-filmmaker Revathy.

The release date of the film is yet to be announced.