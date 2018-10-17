Durga Puja 2018: Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Mallika Sherawat and others seek blessings

Amitabh Bachchan, wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan sought blessings of Goddess Durga on the occasion of Navaratri festival. The family was seen at Khar in Mumbai.
We also saw Sushmita Sen along with her daughters Renee and Alisah attending one of the Durga Puja ceremonies. The actor looked graceful as ever while she performed a dance in front of the Goddess.
Mallika Sherawat also marked her presence at one of the Durga Puja pandals.
Meanwhile, Kajol and Preity Zinta took to Twitter to wish their fans on the auspicious day.
Wishing everyone a very happy #DurgaAshtami . 🙏
— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) October 17, 2018
May the goddess bless us with the best of wisdom and may this auspicious occasion bring tons of joy and contentment in our lives! Happy #DurgaAshtami everyone! pic.twitter.com/WqVkXxaMhA
— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 17, 2018
Thank you for showing me so much love on the occasion of #DurgaAshtami 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/pF2sWjOhN0
— Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) October 17, 2018
Vighnaharta Ganesh actors Akanksha Puri and Malkhan Singh were seen enjoying the Navaratri festival along with Comedy Circus trio Mubeen Saudagar, Karishma Sharma and Siddharth Sagar. Indian Idol contestants Salman Ali and Nitin Kumar also gave a special tribute to our soldiers and policemen by performing on “Sandese aate hai”.
