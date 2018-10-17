Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Durga Puja 2018: Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Mallika Sherawat and others seek blessings

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan sought blessings of Goddess Durga on the occasion of Navaratri festival. Sushmita Sen and daughter Renee performed at a Durga Puja pandal.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 17, 2018 3:39:50 pm

durga pooja 2018 with amitabh bachchan and sushmita sen Durga Puja: Amitabh Bachchan and Sushmita Sen took blessings of Goddess Durga.

Amitabh Bachchan, wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan sought blessings of Goddess Durga on the occasion of Navaratri festival. The family was seen at Khar in Mumbai.

We also saw Sushmita Sen along with her daughters Renee and Alisah attending one of the Durga Puja ceremonies. The actor looked graceful as ever while she performed a dance in front of the Goddess.

Mallika Sherawat also marked her presence at one of the Durga Puja pandals.

Meanwhile, Kajol and Preity Zinta took to Twitter to wish their fans on the auspicious day.

Vighnaharta Ganesh actors Akanksha Puri and Malkhan Singh were seen enjoying the Navaratri festival along with Comedy Circus trio Mubeen Saudagar, Karishma Sharma and Siddharth Sagar. Indian Idol contestants Salman Ali and Nitin Kumar also gave a special tribute to our soldiers and policemen by performing on “Sandese aate hai”.

sushmita sen photos Sushmita Sen shared photos on her Instagram story. (Photo credit: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)
sushmita sen daughters Sushmita with daughters Renee and Alisah. (Photo credit: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)
sushmita sen daughter alisah Sushmita Sen’s daughter Alisah celebrating Durga Puja. (Photo credit: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)
sushmita sen dance Sushmita Sen performing a dance, which is also a tradition during Navaratri. (Photo credit: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)
amitabh bachchan photos Amitabh Bachchan with daughter Shweta Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan.
amitabh bachchan family Amitabh Bachchan and his family leaving Durga Puja pandal. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
sushmita sen instagram Renee and Alisah posing for a photo together. (Photo credit: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)
sony television actors Vighnaharta Ganesh actor Akanksha Puri and Malkhan Singh were seen enjoying Navaratri along with Comedy Circus trio Mubeen Saudagar, Karishma Sharma and Siddharth Sagar.
Indian Idol 10 contestants Indian Idol contestants Salman Ali and Nitin Kumar.

