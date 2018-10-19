Follow Us:
Friday, October 19, 2018
Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy and others attend Durga Puja, see photos

Mouni Roy, Katrina Kaif, Kiran Rao, Ayan Mukherjee and many others attended the Durga Puja festivities. We had earlier seen Varun Dhawan, Kajol and Sushmita Sen among others partaking in the celebrations.

Published: October 19, 2018

katrina kaif and mouni roy at durga puja Katrina Kaif and Mouni Roy attend Durga Puja festivities.

The Bollywood brigade dressed up in their finest to attend Durga Puja and seek the blessing of the Goddess. We had earlier seen Varun Dhawan, Kajol and Sushmita Sen among others partaking in the celebrations. Recently, Mouni Roy, Katrina Kaif, Kiran Rao and many others attended the festivities. The holy days of Navaratri were celebrated by Bollywood celebrities and soon, they will be attending the famous Diwali parties thrown by their contemporaries.

Check out the photos from the Durga Puja here:

mouni roy and ayan mukherjee ta durga puja Mouni Roy was photographed with her Brahmastra director Ayan Mukherjee.
mouni roy at durga puja Mouni Roy came to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga.
katrina kaif at durga puja Katrina Kaif looked lovely in a saree.
katrina kaif and ayan mukherjee at durga puja Katrina Kaif posed with director Ayan Mukherjee at the festivities.
kiran rao at durga puja Director Ayan Mukherjee spent some time with Azad and Kiran Rao.
kiran rao at durga puja Kiran Rao was photographed with her son Azad.
mouli ganguly at durga puja TV actor Mouli Ganguly at Durga Puja celebrations.

(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

