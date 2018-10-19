Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy and others attend Durga Puja, see photos

The Bollywood brigade dressed up in their finest to attend Durga Puja and seek the blessing of the Goddess. We had earlier seen Varun Dhawan, Kajol and Sushmita Sen among others partaking in the celebrations. Recently, Mouni Roy, Katrina Kaif, Kiran Rao and many others attended the festivities. The holy days of Navaratri were celebrated by Bollywood celebrities and soon, they will be attending the famous Diwali parties thrown by their contemporaries.
Check out the photos from the Durga Puja here:
(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
