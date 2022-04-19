scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan confirms his next with Rajkumar Hirani, calls the director his Santa Claus. Watch hilarious video

Shah Rukh Khan announced his next film Dunki with director Rajkumar Hirani on Tuesday. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, the film is scheduled for a release in December 2023.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 19, 2022 4:31:08 pm
shah rukh khanShah Rukh Khan announces Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani.

After a long hiatus from the silver screen, it’s a storm of Shah Rukh Khan films. Just a few weeks ago, the actor had announced Pathaan with YRF, and on Tuesday, the actor announced his next film Dunki, with director Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and is set to release on December 22, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and called the 3 Idiots director his Santa Claus. He wrote, “Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023.”

The actor shared an announcement video along with his tweet. The video has SRK and Hirani talking about Dunki which will have comedy, emotion and romance, but minus SRK’s signature pose. The actor jokes that he will happily chop off his arms to work with the director.

“Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have ‘Dunki’ mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen,” Hirani said in a statement.

“Raj Kumar Hirani is one of the finest filmmakers of this generation, we have always spoken about working together and I am extremely happy we are finally doing it with ‘Dunki’. We have just started shooting this month and I am cherishing every moment of it. Raju ke liye main Donkey, Monkey…kuch bhi ban sakta hoon,” said Shah Rukh Khan in a statement.

On Saturday, we reported that Shah Rukh had already started shooting for the film in Mumbai. “SRK started shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s film on Wednesday. He was shooting for Atlee’s film until last week,” a source shared with indianexpress.com.

Dunki marks Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s first collaboration. Apart from Dunki and Pathaan, Shah Rukh is also working on Atlee’s film, which is tentatively titled Lion. Pathaan will be Shah Rukh’s first release after his hiatus. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and will release in theatres on January 25, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film Zero.

