Former Dunki DoP denies Shah Rukh Khan’s involvement in his departure, reveals why he quit Rajkumar Hirani’s film

The Director of Photography (DoP) of the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani movie Dunki recently dropped out of the project, which had been filming for a few days. Cinematographer Amit Roy said that he had creative differences with the director, which was the primary reason behind him quitting the film after being involved with it for over a year.

Amit told ETimes in a recent interview that he and Hirani tried their best to arrive at an understanding, but couldn’t, adding that if they had continued to debate about it, their relationship would have gotten affected.

Amit added that he had shot for the movie for 19-20 days and would always prioritise its best interests. When asked if Shah Rukh Khan had tried to mediate tensions between him and the filmmaker, Amit denied that this was ever the case, saying, “SRK is anyway too gentlemanly to get into that relationship.”

Amit said that Shah Rukh Khan was not in any manner involved in his decision to quit the film. The DoP is now working with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. CK Muraleedharan has stepped in for Amit on Dunki.

Dunki marks the first collaboration of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The feature will also star Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role. For now, the plot details about the movie are being kept under wraps. The film will be released at Christmastime next year. Apart from Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan also has actioners Jawan and Pathaan slated for 2023.