scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Former Dunki DoP denies Shah Rukh Khan’s involvement in his departure, reveals why he quit Rajkumar Hirani’s film

Dunki marks the first collaboration of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The feature will also star Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 14, 2022 10:09:41 am
srkShah Rukh Khan will be seen in Dunki.

The Director of Photography (DoP) of the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani movie Dunki recently dropped out of the project, which had been filming for a few days. Cinematographer Amit Roy said that he had creative differences with the director, which was the primary reason behind him quitting the film after being involved with it for over a year.

Amit told ETimes in a recent interview that he and Hirani tried their best to arrive at an understanding, but couldn’t, adding that if they had continued to debate about it, their relationship would have gotten affected.

Amit added that he had shot for the movie for 19-20 days and would always prioritise its best interests. When asked if Shah Rukh Khan had tried to mediate tensions between him and the filmmaker, Amit denied that this was ever the case, saying, “SRK is anyway too gentlemanly to get into that relationship.”

Also Read |Taapsee Pannu on working with Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani in Dunki: ‘Nobody picked up the phone for a recommendation’

Amit said that Shah Rukh Khan was not in any manner involved in his decision to quit the film. The DoP is now working with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. CK Muraleedharan has stepped in for Amit on Dunki.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformationPremium
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformation
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...Premium
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...Premium
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...
Roe vs Wade: Myth of the ideologically neutral judgePremium
Roe vs Wade: Myth of the ideologically neutral judge

Dunki marks the first collaboration of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The feature will also star Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role. For now, the plot details about the movie are being kept under wraps. The film will be released at Christmastime next year. Apart from Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan also has actioners Jawan and Pathaan slated for 2023.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

emmys 2021, emmys, emmy awards 2021
From Zendaya to Toni Colette: Here are all the 2022 Emmy lead actress nominees
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 14: Latest News
Advertisement