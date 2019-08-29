Dulquer Salmaan: Doing The Zoya Factor was a no-brainer for me

Dulquer Salmaan, who will be seen next in The Zoya Factor, says even though he gets lots of advice, he prefers to tread his own path.

He said, “I have been getting a lot of advice from the start of my career or when I entered any industry for that matter. I am like ‘thank you’ but I will figure this out myself. I don’t think those who give advice know best, or even if I know best. I strongly believe in good cinema. I believe I have a decent understanding of cinema. I have always chosen films that I want to watch.”

Dulquer Salmaan’s last big project was Mahanati, a Telugu-Tamil bilingual with Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. When asked how comfortable he is doing films with female leads, he said that these things don’t matter to him as long as his character is interesting.

He said, “The Zoya Factor was a no-brainer, even Mahanati was a no-brainer. Sure there are strong female characters or maybe a female actor is the protagonist of the film, but as long as it challenges me and my character is interesting, I am very happy. I get enough opportunities where I can lead a film, so you keep doing films, and it will all balance out.”

The Zoya Factor is a romantic comedy directed by Abhishek Sharma. It is slated to release on September 20, 2019.