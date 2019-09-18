Dulquer Salmaan: The Zoya Factor is more than a romantic comedy

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in The Zoya Factor releasing this Friday. In this interview with indianexpress.com, Dulquer opens up about how he chooses his Hindi films and how his family wants him to make Malayalam movies his “primary focus”.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

How was it sharing screen space with Sonam Kapoor? Have you seen her films?

I have seen Sonam’s films, but I really loved Neerja. I was very happy that she did that film. It is easy to do breezy romantic comedies. It is easy to get typecast in those kinds of films. People start assuming that this is all she will do. I think when she does stuff like Neerja, she breaks that assumption. As an actor, I liked that film. It was a moving film.

Why did you decide to be a part of romantic comedy The Zoya Factor?

I think it is more than a romantic comedy because of cricket and the whole superstition angle. It is not entirely based around these two lovers. The film is quirky and funny. I think it is definitely more than a rom-com.

The Zoya Factor is your second Hindi film after Karwaan with Irrfan Khan. What goes into choosing these films? What is your plan to establish yourself as a mainstream Hindi film actor?

I don’t really make plans in any industry. I have always tried to keep it interesting when it comes to my line-up. I like when my audience doesn’t know what I am going to do next. I like it when the genres of my film keep changing, and my characters are different from each other. I make sure that I get to explore a wide range of characters. I love the fact that The Zoya Factor is so different than Karwaan. I hope my next one is even more different than these two films.

I don’t think I can plan my future. I don’t have a strategy. I go with my gut feeling. You can tell when people are making something really special. It has always worked for me. I love being a part of films like that.

What kind of feedback did you get from the family for your Hindi films?

They are excited. Their complaint is that I am doing less work in Malayalam, and want me to do more work there. They always want me to make that my primary focus. But otherwise, they are always happy to see me in different industries and being accepted there. They feel proud. It has been amazing. I have been loving every day of this journey.