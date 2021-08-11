Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol and Shreya Dhanwanthary to headline R Balki’s thriller

Filmmaker R Balki on Wednesday announced his next, a thriller starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt.

Balki, who last directed the 2018 National Award-winning drama Pad Man, said that he was excited to venture into a genre that he has never attempted before. Balki is known for dramas like Cheeni Kum, Paa and Ki & Ka.

“After months of waiting, for me, it is exciting to start shooting anything. And to make a film in a genre that I haven’t attempted before is even more exciting. I have had the idea for a long time but never quite got around to writing it, and while it’s fundamentally a thriller, it banks so much on these four stunning performers. I just can’t wait to get into the edit room,” Balki said in a statement.

All the four actors will be collaborating with the filmmaker for the first time. Talking about Sunny Deol, R Balki said that he can’t wait to exploit the actor’s “booming screen presence”.

“I am ecstatic to be working with Sunny, an actor whose booming screen presence conveys so much. Am glad he is back and hoping this new adventure will add a new dimension to his glorious filmography,” the director said.

Balki also said he is thrilled that one of the “most charming” actors in Indian cinema, Dulquer Salmaan will be working with him. “Dulquer is possibly one of the most charming actors in Indian cinema today, and even though I cannot say much about his role except at this point, I am really looking forward to his distinct and cool interpretation of it.”

Shreya Dhanwanthary caught R Balki’s attention with her back-to-back fantastic performances in The Family Man and Scam 1992.

“I just knew that I would eventually work with this talented girl. She is one of the most exciting and contemporary performers and I am looking forward to the on-screen chemistry between her and Dulquer,” Balki said.

In praise of Pooja Bhatt, R Balki said that the actor is “clarity personified” and he is thankful to director Alankrita Shrivastava for showcasing her talent impactfully in Bombay Begums that released on Netflix earlier this year.

“Pooja is one of the most versatile actors in our industry and I must thank Alankrita for convincing her and getting another extraordinary performance from her in Bombay Begums. She is clarity personified and just born to be in front of that camera and on screen,” the director concluded.

The yet-untitled film is expected to release early 2022.