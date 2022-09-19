Dulquer Salmaan song Mera Love Main conveys a powerful message about self-love

A new song from Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol’s upcoming psychological thriller Chup: Revenge of The Artist was released on Monday. Titled “Mera Love Main”, the song is a unique fusion of dance and music with a monochrome motif which permeates it. The message about self-love which Swanand Kirkire sought to express is brought forth by Dulquer’s dance skills and Amit Trivedi’s soothing voice.

The song, in which Dulquer dances by himself, conveys a strong message about self-love through powerful visuals of the actor performing by himself in an empty theatre.

In the video, Sunny Deol, who portrays a police officer in the upcoming film, can be seen clutching a gun on several occasions. Additionally, there are clips from the movie in which Sunny is seen limping while holding a gun in his hand and there are police vans. A kidnapped woman being restrained to a chair is also hinted at in the video.

Talking about “Mera Love Main”, Amit Trivedi told IANS, “Since the film is quite complex in terms of characters, narrative and circumstances, the task was to live up to Balki sir’s expectations. It’s one of my favourite songs from the film.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Chup is said to be a homage to late filmmaker Guru Dutt and his film Kaagaz Ke Phool. The 1959 movie, which starred Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rehman in pivotal roles, was criticized when it was released but was later declared a ‘classic’.

Helmed by R Balki, the film also stars Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Talking about the unusual pairing of Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol, Balki had told India Today, “This pairing was quite interesting for me. They are almost like two new people coming together.” The movie is all set to release in theatres on September 23.