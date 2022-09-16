Dulquer Salmaan says ‘cancel culture does not exist in south’: ‘Hearing this for the first time in Bollywood’

After the humungous success of Sita Ramam, Dulquer Salmaan is all set for his next release Chup. Directed by R Balki, this is Dulquer’s third Hindi movie after Karwaan and The Zoya Factor. In a recent chat, Dulquer was asked about the ongoing ‘boycott culture’ that seems to target all new releases and its star cast. The Kurup actor said that in the southern part of India, the boycott culture does not exist.

“The boycott culture has increased due to social media. Because one can write anything, irresponsible people can start with any agenda. Cancel culture does not exist in the south. I’m hearing this for the first time in Bollywood,” he told Prabhat Khabar.

The recent success of Sita Ramam in the south led the makers to release the film in Hindi. The film’s release on the OTT platform has also generated positive reactions. Dulquer is one of the few actors who works across languages so he was asked about the recent phenomenon of pan-Indian films and if he plans on taking up a pan-Indian film.

“I get many offers but I don’t understand the pan-India concept. I agree that some stories are for everyone. Like a recent film of mine is the love story of an army officer. You can pitch it anywhere but I find using the term pan-India odd,” he said.

In an earlier chat with the media in Hyderabad, he said that movies of stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth were always pan-Indian. He said, “When something is overused, we get tired of hearing it. Now I don’t see an article or an interview without this pan-India word. I don’t think it’s a new idea or concept. The movies of stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan went beyond borders long ago. Now I feel there is no need to emphasize that a movie is a pan-India film.”