Dulquer Salmaan reveals ‘nasty things’ he has read about himself in reviews: ‘People have written I should quit movies…’

Actor Dulquer Salmaan is all set for his next Bollywood venture, Chup: Revenge Of The Artist. The film revolves around a serial killer who targets film critics and leaves a rating star engraved on their foreheads after murdering them. Dulquer, who has carved a place for himself down South, opened up about how he is affected by reviews.

Speaking to India Today, Dulquer said that some of the reviews about his films have been particularly harsh. “I have often read a lot of nasty things about myself in reviews. People have even written that I should quit movies and I am not made for it. It’s usually the same thing that I shouldn’t be here. This is not my calling. It’s really harsh.” The actor, who predominantly works in Malayalam and Tamil films, made his Bollywood with the 2018 film Karwaan, which starred Irrfan and Mithila Palkar. Later, he starred with Sonam Kapoor in the romantic sports comedy, The Zoya Factor. Chup is his third Bollywood outing.

Dulquer’s previous release was Sita Ramam, a romantic drama film starring Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film emerged as a critical and commercial success, grossing Rs 92 crore at the box office.

Directed by R Balki, Chup also stars Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt. Earlier Dulquer had revealed to PTI that the film was ‘experimental’ and he hadn’t done such a role before. “When Balki sir offered me Chup, I was shocked and said, ‘Are you really thinking about me for this role?’ Because it’s something I haven’t done before. It’s not typical in any form. I think for him also, it’s an experimental film but it’s something I am very curious about,” he had said.