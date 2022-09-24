Dulquer Salmaan reveals he once chased Salman Khan’s car: ‘Just wanted to get a glimpse’

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, whose latest release Chup is currently in theatres, recently revealed that he has had his share of fan moments even though he comes from a family where meeting a film star wasn’t that big of a deal. In a recent interview, Dulquer revealed that during his student days, him and his friends followed Salman Khan’s car so they could catch a glimpse of the star.

In an interview with Mashable, the actor recalled, “I have driven behind Salman Khan’s car. I have done all that as a fan.” He recalled that he just wanted a glimpse of the actor. “We just wanted to get a glimpse. We were hoping he would get down from the car so we could see him. I could see he was sitting in the front seat,” he said.

The Bangalore Days actor shared that to date, he has never met Salman in person. “I have not met Salman sir till date. I have met Shah Rukh sir two-three times, I met Aamir sir twice, but I never got a chance to meet Salmaan sir,’ he said.

