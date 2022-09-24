scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Dulquer Salmaan reveals he once chased Salman Khan’s car: ‘Just wanted to get a glimpse’

Dulquer Salmaan confessed that he once chased Salman Khan's car because he wanted to get a glimpse of the star.

Dulquer Salmaan, Salman KhanDulquer Salmaan says he never met Salman Khan till date. (Photo: Dulquer Salmaan, Salman Khan/Instagram)

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, whose latest release Chup is currently in theatres, recently revealed that he has had his share of fan moments even though he comes from a family where meeting a film star wasn’t that big of a deal. In a recent interview, Dulquer revealed that during his student days, him and his friends followed Salman Khan’s car so they could catch a glimpse of the star.

In an interview with Mashable, the actor recalled, “I have driven behind Salman Khan’s car. I have done all that as a fan.” He recalled that he just wanted a glimpse of the actor. “We just wanted to get a glimpse. We were hoping he would get down from the car so we could see him. I could see he was sitting in the front seat,” he said. 

The Bangalore Days actor shared that to date, he has never met Salman in person. “I have not met Salman sir till date. I have met Shah Rukh sir two-three times, I met Aamir sir twice, but I never got a chance to meet Salmaan sir,’ he said.

Also Read |Ayan Mukerji says Shah Rukh Khan’s Brahmastra scene had ‘Iron Man-like tonality’: ‘It is a bit of an item sequence’

R Balki’s Chup received 2 stars from The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta. “The trouble with Chup (yikes, am I actually saying this) is that while I smiled at the outlandishness of the plot, it was not as successful in making me suspend my disbelief: the characters seem out of a fantasy, set in the bylanes of Bollywood-drenched Bandra, and if that were the intention, this one needed more heft. The best fantasies have to be grounded, and this conceit never feels weighty enough,” the review read.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann: Cheating confessions, insinuations and a ...Premium
Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann: Cheating confessions, insinuations and a ...
‘Swabhimaan ki ladai’: Food delivery executive’s fight in court after ‘sl...Premium
‘Swabhimaan ki ladai’: Food delivery executive’s fight in court after ‘sl...
PM should meet more leaders often — this side, that side: Venkaiah NaiduPremium
PM should meet more leaders often — this side, that side: Venkaiah Naidu
Adani’s global footprint and India’s infrastructure diplomacyPremium
Adani’s global footprint and India’s infrastructure diplomacy

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-09-2022 at 11:16:49 am
Next Story

CUET PG 2022 Final answer key released; how to download

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan
How Nayanthara made husband Vignesh Shivan’s birthday ‘the best ever’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 24: Latest News
Advertisement