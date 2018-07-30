Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar go on a road trip

Karwaan releases on August 3. Karwaan releases on August 3.

Actors Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar have recreated the road trip that their characters undertake in Karwaan. The two actors took time off their promotions to go on a trip from Mumbai to Lonavala. Both the actors indulged in some fun activities on the trip.

A slice-of-life comedy drama Karwaan is directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The movie has been shot across beautiful locales of Kerala and revolves around the lives of three “oddballs” Irrfan, Dulquer and Mithila who take an unconventional road trip together.

Both Dulquer and Mithila are making their Bollywood debut with Karwaan, which also stars ace actor Irrfan Khan. Irrfan is recuperating from neuroendocrine cancer in London. Irrfan enjoyed a special screening of his upcoming film Karwaan in the English capital London. The makers arranged for a screening at the Henry Wood House.

Dulquer Salmaan also celebrated his birthday on the trip.

The director Akarsh Khurana had told IANS about the movie, “The story is very close to my heart. I developed the idea into a story with three main characters. It was quite an interesting process. Since we finished the first draft of the story four years ago, we kept updating the characters with time to keep them relevant. Our dialogue writer Hussain Dalal has done a good job.”

He also spoke about working with stars like Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan. “It was a privilege to work with an actor like Irrfan Khan because when we were writing the story, we had no idea who is going to play the character. Also, it was great to work with Dulquer because being such a great star down south, he was so cooperative during the shooting. We worked really close,” he said. Karwaan releases on August 3.

