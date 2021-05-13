Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Akshay Kumar and others wish fans on Eid

The holy month of Ramadan has come to an end, and people are celebrating the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr across the world. South Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan celebrated the festival with his wife Amal Sufiya and daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan. He shared pictures from the celebration on social media. Apart from the Mahanati actor, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anubhav Sinha, Prithviraj and many other celebrities also extended their warm wishes to fans.

“Eid Mubarak from us to you !!! #staysafe #stayhome #familyandhealthfirst #eidmubarak #happybiryanitoyou” Dulquer Salmaan wrote on Instagram. Akshay Kumar tweeted, “#EidMubarak to all. May God grant good health and peace, and ease the suffering of everyone across the world. #StaySafe.”

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, while wishing his fans on Eid, requested them to celebrate the festival at their homes. The actor wished for everyone’s good health and wrote on Twitter, “#EidMubarak #Chandmubarak may Allah grant us peace and health. Ameen.”

“It’s the time for celebrations & joy. But we should not give up in our fight against the virus. Let’s Celebrate responsibly and let’s pray for a Covid-free world together. Happy #EidMubarak,” Sai Dharam Tej shared on Twitter.

Here’s how other celebrities wished fans on the auspicious occasion:

Wishes valid for two days. https://t.co/TFdKH40Rvl — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) May 13, 2021

Eid Mubarak

For the unity peace n welfare

Of India

N human health world over. 🙏🏽 With love all over

Stay blessed stay healthy. 🌸👍 SG🙏

⁦@Whistling_Woods⁩

⁦@MuktaArtsLtd⁩ pic.twitter.com/1wpO3gVaoY — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) May 13, 2021

Eid Mubaarak….let’s be there for each other…always! — Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) May 13, 2021

Stay happy healthy and safe !!! Eid Mubarak 🌙 🌟🌟🌸🌸🌸 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 13, 2021

Eid Mubarak , love ,peace , prayer and healing 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IDURasfc5M — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) May 13, 2021

Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Eid..#EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/gXnuJwO22P — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) May 13, 2021

As I wish you guys #EidMubarak this evening, I feel a heavy pain in my heart. Cannot get myself to feel the joy of celebration while seeing so much suffering around the world. I sincerely pray to God to restore peace and harmony in the world 🙏🏻 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 13, 2021

On the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released in theatres, on ZEE5’s pay per view service ZEEPlex and all leading DTH operators.