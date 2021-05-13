Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Akshay Kumar and others wish fans on Eid

May 13, 2021 9:41:27 pm
The holy month of Ramadan has come to an end, and people are celebrating the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr across the world. South Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan celebrated the festival with his wife Amal Sufiya and daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan. He shared pictures from the celebration on social media. Apart from the Mahanati actor, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anubhav Sinha, Prithviraj and many other celebrities also extended their warm wishes to fans.
“Eid Mubarak from us to you !!! #staysafe #stayhome #familyandhealthfirst #eidmubarak #happybiryanitoyou” Dulquer Salmaan wrote on Instagram. Akshay Kumar tweeted, “#EidMubarak to all. May God grant good health and peace, and ease the suffering of everyone across the world. #StaySafe.”
Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, while wishing his fans on Eid, requested them to celebrate the festival at their homes. The actor wished for everyone’s good health and wrote on Twitter, “#EidMubarak #Chandmubarak may Allah grant us peace and health. Ameen.”
#EidMubarak #Chandmubarak may Allah grant us peace and health. Ameen pic.twitter.com/tv0GEOpbY3
— Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) May 13, 2021
“It’s the time for celebrations & joy. But we should not give up in our fight against the virus. Let’s Celebrate responsibly and let’s pray for a Covid-free world together. Happy #EidMubarak,” Sai Dharam Tej shared on Twitter.
Here’s how other celebrities wished fans on the auspicious occasion:
Eid mubarak. 🙏🏽#StayHomeStaySafe #MaskOn pic.twitter.com/noJydzgyIw
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 13, 2021
Wishes valid for two days. https://t.co/TFdKH40Rvl
— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) May 13, 2021
Eid Mubarak
For the unity peace n welfare
Of India
N human health world over. 🙏🏽
With love all over
Stay blessed stay healthy. 🌸👍
SG🙏
@Whistling_Woods
@MuktaArtsLtd pic.twitter.com/1wpO3gVaoY
— Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) May 13, 2021
Eid Mubaarak….let’s be there for each other…always!
— Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) May 13, 2021
Stay happy healthy and safe !!! Eid Mubarak 🌙 🌟🌟🌸🌸🌸
— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 13, 2021
Eid Mubarak , love ,peace , prayer and healing 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IDURasfc5M
— Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) May 13, 2021
Wishing everyone a happy & prosperous Eid! #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/fQDZXFsbc4
— Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) May 12, 2021
Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Eid..#EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/gXnuJwO22P
— Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) May 13, 2021
#EidMubarak to all…. lots of love and light to everyone❤️
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 13, 2021
As I wish you guys #EidMubarak this evening, I feel a heavy pain in my heart. Cannot get myself to feel the joy of celebration while seeing so much suffering around the world. I sincerely pray to God to restore peace and harmony in the world 🙏🏻
— ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 13, 2021
On the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released in theatres, on ZEE5’s pay per view service ZEEPlex and all leading DTH operators.
