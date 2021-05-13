scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Most read

Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Akshay Kumar and others wish fans on Eid

Dulquer Salmaan celebrated the festival of Eid with his wife Amal Sufiya and daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan. He shared pictures from the celebration on social media.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 13, 2021 9:41:27 pm
celebs eid wishesDulquer Salmaan and Fahadh Faasil wished fans on Eid. (Photo: Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram, Fahadh Faasil/Instagram)

The holy month of Ramadan has come to an end, and people are celebrating the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr across the world. South Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan celebrated the festival with his wife Amal Sufiya and daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan. He shared pictures from the celebration on social media. Apart from the Mahanati actor, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anubhav Sinha, Prithviraj and many other celebrities also extended their warm wishes to fans.

“Eid Mubarak from us to you !!! #staysafe #stayhome #familyandhealthfirst #eidmubarak #happybiryanitoyou” Dulquer Salmaan wrote on Instagram. Akshay Kumar tweeted, “#EidMubarak to all. May God grant good health and peace, and ease the suffering of everyone across the world. #StaySafe.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, while wishing his fans on Eid, requested them to celebrate the festival at their homes. The actor wished for everyone’s good health and wrote on Twitter, “#EidMubarak #Chandmubarak may Allah grant us peace and health. Ameen.”

“It’s the time for celebrations & joy. But we should not give up in our fight against the virus. Let’s Celebrate responsibly and let’s pray for a Covid-free world together. Happy #EidMubarak,” Sai Dharam Tej shared on Twitter.

Here’s how other celebrities wished fans on the auspicious occasion:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fahadh Faasil (@fahadhfaassil)

On the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released in theatres, on ZEE5’s pay per view service ZEEPlex and all leading DTH operators.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

sunny leone
Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: 10 radiant photos of actor and her adorable family

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 13: Latest News

Advertisement
x