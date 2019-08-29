Dulquer Salmaan, Ayushmann Khurrana realise it’s not about who leads the film: Sonam Kapoor

Actor Sonam Kapoor believes success of male actors like Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and her The Zoya Factor co-star Dulquer Salmaan can be credited to how progressively they approach a script.

At the trailer launch of The Zoya Factor on Thursday, Sonam was asked if she has faced situations where male stars have refused to be a part of films where she played the protagonist, something that her contemporaries Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha have said happened with them.

The actor replied that men, who are confident about themselves, will never think about whose role is bigger in a film but rather give importance to the film’s sentiment.

“It depends on the person and their confidence level. How they feel about themselves. My father did films like Beta, Ladla, Mr India where women had prominent roles and he was a superstar at that time. At that time, he was the young, happening, cool guy,” Sonam said.

She continued, “I couldn’t understand when I was doing certain films why men weren’t thinking the same way. I have been brought up to think it doesn’t matter as long as the role is amazing. There were a few men who did (the films) like Ayushmann, Dhanush, Dulquer and Rajkummar.

“There are a lot of these men out there and they are all doing better than everybody else right now. Because they realised it’s not about who’s leading the film, it’s about the film. It’s about what you are trying to say with the film. That’s progressive, incredible and these days that’s what’s working.”

The Zoya Factor, directed by Abhishek Sharma, is an official adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name. Co-produced by Fox Studios and Pooja and Aarti Shetty, the film arrives in theaters on September 20.