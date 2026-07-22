‘Deeply distressed’: Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari urge dialogue amid CJP protests

As student protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak continue to gather momentum across the country, more voices from the Indian film industry are speaking out against the police action on demonstrators at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The latest to express solidarity is actor Dulquer Salmaan, who said it was “gut-wrenching” to witness students being met with force and hoped that dialogue would pave the way for a peaceful resolution.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Dulquer wrote, “What’s happening at Jantar Mantar is a reminder to pause, listen, and choose understanding. Education has always been about hope, opportunity, and the promise of a better future. Seeing young people face uncertainty is gut-wrenching. What breaks my heart even more is knowing some students feel they have no way forward, whilst others even choosing to end everything. And parents carrying that pain and debts trying to keep their hopes alive.”

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Calling for empathy over confrontation, he added, “Beyond every opinion are individuals with dreams, aspirations, families, and hopes that deserve compassion and respect. My hope is for meaningful dialogue, peaceful resolutions, and decisions guided by wisdom and empathy. A future built on understanding will always be stronger than one built on division and violence.”

Dulquer Salmaan Instagram Story Dulquer Salmaan Instagram Story

‘Deeply distressed by the violence’

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari also condemned the events through an Instagram post, stressing that her statement came from a place of humanity rather than politics. “I’m a human being first. I speak not as an actor, but as a living, thinking, feeling responsible citizen of my country. I’m deeply distressed by the violence and the apathy surrounding it. Standing up for those in distress, calling for non-violence, dignity, safety, and space for peaceful, transparent dialogue is not agenda driven or political-it is human.”

She further wrote, “I love my country, and I salute every brave person risking their life to protect it. Supporting those who are suffering and honoring those who protect us are not opposing values. They are both rooted in our shared humanity.”

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‘Will never be forgiven by the universe’

Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav also voiced his support for the students, sharing an emotional video message on Instagram in which he strongly condemned the alleged police action against the protesters. “I am deeply hurt. I still cannot believe what has happened. The way these innocent children were brutally and mercilessly beaten… I don’t know what to say. These masked men, wearing khaki uniforms and acting under someone’s protection, assaulted these students. The cruelty they displayed will never be forgiven by the universe,” he said.

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Questioning the use of force, Yadav added, “Now what? You’ve beaten them, you’ve hurt them. What was their crime? Go home, collect this month’s salary, feed your own children, and sleep peacefully. But this world will never forgive you.” The actor ended his message with words of solidarity for the protesting students, saying, “Every drop of my blood stands with these children. I salute their courage. Children, I am with you. The courage you have shown gives me hope that you will succeed.”

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Singer Anuv Jain also expressed his support by sharing snapshots from the solidarity protest held in Mumbai for the students demonstrating at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, he wrote, “Because of all the shows and the music I get to meet and interact with so many students. I get to hear their stories and I know how difficult things can get! I’ll always be in their corner no matter what!”

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Filmmaker and actor Pradeep Ranganathan also weighed in on the issue, posting a brief but pointed message on X condemning the police action against the students. “Don’t answer questions with lathis.”

Don’t answer questions with lathis.#Neet — Pradeep Ranganathan (@pradeeponelife) July 22, 2026

‘Dog with a bone in its mouth can’t bark’

Earlier, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah had also extended his support to the student protesters. Speaking to The Wire, when asked why more Bollywood celebrities were not speaking up, Shah replied, “They’ll do it when their conscience tells them to. There’s a saying: a dog with a bone in its mouth can’t bark. As soon as the bone drops out of their mouth, or it breaks their teeth, then they will bark.”

When asked whether he believed some people were benefiting from their silence and suppressing their conscience, Shah responded, “Absolutely, yeah,” before adding, “And how long can they do that? Time will tell.”

What happened at Jantar Mantar?

The protests at Jantar Mantar, spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), have intensified over the past few weeks after educator and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike, which has now entered its 25th day. On Monday, students from different parts of the country gathered in New Delhi and marched towards Parliament as the Monsoon Session commenced. The march was stopped by the Delhi Police, leading to clashes that sparked widespread criticism and debate on social media.

The protesters have been demanding a dialogue with the Central government and are seeking, among other demands, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other alleged irregularities in the examination process.