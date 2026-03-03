Vishnu Manchu says ‘life continues with calm’ in Dubai amid ‘occasional distant sounds’; Vivek Oberoi urges people not to be a ‘bridge for panic’

The air continues to remain heavy with tension as hostilities between the Israel and Iran continue to escalate. The fallout has rippled across the Middle East, where widespread airspace closures, including in the United Arab Emirates, have disrupted travel and stranded thousands. Hundreds of flights were cancelled after Iran targeted multiple civilian and military sites, leaving passengers, including several Indian celebrities, grounded in the UAE. Among them is actor Vivek Oberoi, who has a residence in Dubai. Taking to X, he urged people in India not to “be a bridge for panic.”

Sharing a photograph of the UAE flag, Vivek addressed what he called his “extended family” in the Emirates. He wrote, “To my extended family in the UAE, I know the headlines can feel heavy right now, but remember the foundations of this land are built on peace, resilience, and an incredible spirit of togetherness. Even though we hail from over 200 different nations, we are a part of an incredible community that looks out for each other as one big family.”

He went on to praise the country’s leadership and preparedness. “I salute the exceptional leadership of the UAE Government, @modgovae, and the dedicated armed forces of the UAE. Their fearless spirit and tireless defence keep every resident safe and secure, and timely alerts issued by the @NCEMAUAE are our greatest tool for preparedness. The bond between our nations is a bridge of steel, and the safety of every soul here is held in the highest regard. Stay safe, stay indoors as advised, and stay calm.”

In a message directed at people back home, Vivek appealed for restraint. “To those back home in India: Let’s keep everyone in our prayers. Don’t be a bridge for panic. Seek the source and only rely on verified media. Choose empathy over all else. The truth will always be the strongest shield we have. Sending peace and light to every home in the Emirates.”

Vishnu Manchu says family is safe

Actor Vishnu Manchu also shared an update on X, thanking authorities for ensuring his family’s safety. He wrote, “To everyone concerned about our safety, thank you. We are safe in Dubai. The family is safe. Aside from occasional distant sounds, life continues with calm and order. In tense times, what stands out is the quiet efficiency and brilliant preparedness on the ground. Grateful to the UAE authorities for their steady leadership.”

Earlier, Vishnu had posted a video showing missiles streaking across the night sky over Dubai, revealing that he and his family experienced the tense moments first-hand. In that tweet, he said the “loud interceptions shook our home” in the city and frightened his young daughter, Ayra.

Meanwhile, actor R Madhavan, who moved to Dubai a few years ago, had previously highlighted the government’s measures to assist stranded travellers. In an Instagram post, he shared that UAE authorities had asked hotels to provide complimentary stays to guests affected by the airspace closure. And, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Madhavan confirmed that he and his family are currently safe in the United States and would remain there until normalcy returns.