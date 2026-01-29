Drunk Rajesh Khanna yelled at God after seven flops as Dimple Kapadia watched in fear: ‘Success hit me so hard….’ 

In a raw throwback interview, Rajesh Khanna recalled a drunken breakdown on his terrace at 3 am While a young Dimple Kapadia watched in fear, the superstar begged God not to test his patience as his crown began to slip.

By: Entertainment Desk
Jan 29, 2026
Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia got married in 1973Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia got married in 1973. (Photo: Express Archives)
Rajesh Khanna was a superstar when he married a 16-year-old Dimple Kapadia in 1973. The star was 31, and Dimple was still in her teens and getting a grip on the world around her. She married one of the leading stars of the country even before her debut film released but since he forbade her from working in the movies, Dimple’s career was over even before it started. Nine years after their marriage, Dimple walked out of Rajesh’s house with her two daughters and restarted her career. By all accounts, their marriage was a mess. Rajesh’s volatile behaviour, diminishing stardom, drinking and his many alliances outside of their marriage caused many problems and in a later interview, Dimple described this as a “traumatic” period in their life.

In a 1994 interview with Pritish Nandy, Dimple said that their personalities were quite different and she was too young to understand what was going on. “I think we were two very different kinds of people. And I was probably very young to understand what was happening to this man who was a superstar. I mean I have never been able to understand stars and their behaviour patterns at all because I am not one myself. It’s very difficult for me to… I couldn’t understand it. I just couldn’t understand it,” she said. When asked if this period was “traumatic”, Dimple simply said, “Yes it was.”

Rajesh, in a 1990 chat with Movie magazine, shared that he once ended up at the terrace of his house at 3 am in a drunken state. “One after another, seven films had just flopped in a row. It was raining, pitch-dark and up there alone on my terrace, I lost control. I yelled out. ‘Parvardigar, hum garibon ka itna sakt imtihan na le ki hum tere vajood ko inkar kar de (God, don’t test my patience to such an extent that I question your very existence).” Of course, Dimple and my staff came running, thinking that I had gone insane. It was because success hit me so much that I couldn’t take the failure,” he said.

After Dimple and Rajesh separated, she started working in the movies again, and he, for a short while, had a relationship with his co-actor Tina Munim. Rajesh and Dimple had been separated for a while but did not get divorced. In 1994, when Dimple was asked if she planned on getting married again, she sounded hopeful. “Yes, I would. I don’t know how I’d be able to adjust because I am so used to being my own person, but sure, I would love to get married again,” she said.

Rajesh and Dimple stayed married until his death in 2012.

