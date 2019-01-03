Drive: Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez film to release on June 28

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Drive is all set to release on June 28, producer Karan Johar announced on Twitter. Johar tweeted, “On your marks, get set & race. See you in cinemas for a pulsating ride on 28th June, 2019 . #DRIVE”

Advertising

In a short clip released on Twitter, we see two cars racing towards the camera and then the title of the movie is revealed. Drive is being produced by Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Drive is an adaptation of the 2011 Hollywood film of the same name that starred Ryan Gosling. The film started shooting in 2017.

Jacqueline and Sushant had earlier shared photos from the sets of the film in Israel.

In 2018, Sushant was seen in Kedarnath. This year, apart from Drive, the actor will also be seen in Sonchiriya with Bhumi Pednekar, Kizie Aur Manny with newcomer Sanjana Sanghi and Chhichhore with Shraddha Kapoor. Jacqueline Fernandez was seen in Race 3 in 2018.

Tarun Mansukhani is known for directing the 2008 film Dostana which starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. There have been several reports regarding the cast of Dostana 2 but no official announcement has been made yet.