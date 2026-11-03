Drishyam’s Kamlesh Sawant says dad would lie on bed of nails, mom managed home in 1 saree

Drishyam actor Kamlesh Sawant has carved a niche for himself in the film industry with his performances. In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, he shared how his modest middle-class upbringing, parents’ sacrifices and years of struggle in theatre has shaped him up as a person. Despite earning well, the actor still holds on to several of his middle-class habits.

Recalling his father’s influence on his personality, Kamlesh Sawant said, “My dad worked in the Railways. He was a sports secretary, a strong bodybuilder, and would participate in drill exercises. He would lie down on a blanket of nails and place bricks on his chest, while someone would hit them with a hammer and break them. He would also stand on needles, with another person standing on his hand. He used to practise these drills.”

He added that his father’s disciplined lifestyle also influenced the food habits of the family. “We never got butter and bread to eat. We were always made to eat sprouts and chapatis, and drink milk with an egg and a little sugar for taste. It is because of that lifestyle that I have developed this personality.”

‘I don’t look like a hero’

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The Drishyam actor also recalled the advice his guruji gave him during his theatre days, which helped him understand the kind of roles he could realistically pursue. “My guruji always told me that you should walk with a mirror of your own. Only do roles that fit your personality, and struggle accordingly. ‘Out of 100 people, that one person who looks attractive is the hero. You aren’t one of them; you don’t look like a hero.’ I know I can’t be categorised as a hero because I have done theatre. According to my personality, I can be a cop,” he said.

‘My mother managed the whole household in just one saree’

Coming from a middle-class family, Kamlesh said financial setbacks were a part of everyday life. His father had to support a large family, including relatives who lived with them, while ensuring that all the children received an education. He recalled, “My mother managed the whole household in just one saree. I belonged to a middle-class family, and my relatives would also live with us. My father’s salary wasn’t enough for everyone and for our education. We are three sisters, an older brother and me. Everyone should get everything equally.”

The actor added that the habit of dividing everything equally has stayed with him even today. He recalled how the family would ration food. “I continue to carry a few middle-class habits. For example, whenever we made fish, every person would get one piece for lunch and dinner. If anyone ate two pieces of fish in the afternoon, then that person wouldn’t get any for dinner. Today, I earn a lot. Even though the hotel expenses are borne by the production house, I still eat only one piece of fish. I have had this habit since childhood, and it won’t change now.”

Story continues below this ad

Recalling how he would deal with hunger as a child, Kamlesh said he would make-do with whatever food was available at home. “If I ever felt very hungry as a kid, I would get a banana, roll it in a chapati and eat it. Sometimes, I would also stuff Parle-G biscuits into a chapati and eat. So, that’s how we have evolved and adjusted a lot.”

Also Read: Samreen Kaur hits back at trolls accusing her of dating Arshdeep Singh for ‘money and fame’

‘I would enter like an Ambani, Adani but walk out like Kamlesh Sawant’

Kamlesh also spoke about how unfamiliar he was with some of the celebrations that are common today. He said he learnt about birthday cakes and greeting cards only after joining college. “I wasn’t even aware of the culture of cutting a cake on birthdays. When I came to Bhavan’s College, that’s when I realised that we cut a cake and give greeting cards. Once a year, on my birthday, June 12, my mother would give me Rs 10, and I would feel like the Ambanis and the Adanis. I could afford to go to a restaurant once in a while and order a plate of medu vada sambar and an ice cream, for five rupees each. I would enter like an Ambani, Adani, but walk out of the restaurant like Kamlesh Sawant.”

Story continues below this ad

After his father’s demise, Kamlesh and his mother continued living in the family’s chawl, while his brother stayed on the first floor. He recalled how they managed their expenses with a limited monthly budget, largely relying on ration-store supplies and the support of his siblings. “After my father passed away, my mother and I lived in the chawl on the ground floor, while my brother lived on the first floor. There was barely any expense. We managed our monthly expenses with Rs 10,000-15,000 because we used to eat rice from the ration store for Rs 2 per kg. My mother would get my father’s pension, and my sisters and brother would give her money every month for expenses, so she had a comfortable life.”

Mother wanted him to quit theatre and find a salaried job

While Kamlesh was passionate about acting and theatre, his mother was concerned about his future. Having never been exposed to the world of theatre and acting herself, she wanted him to choose a more financially secure career.

“Her only advice to me was to leave theatre and get a salaried job. She told me to keep the money to myself, but to have stability in life and build a future for myself. She didn’t see my future in acting because she didn’t know anything about this field. She didn’t have the money to watch theatre or any kind of shows.”

Story continues below this ad

Kamlesh eventually found stability in his personal life as well. He recalled getting married at the age of 37 and how he wanted his wife to pursue her dream before they settled down together. “I was 37 when I married my wife, who is nine years younger than me. I wanted her to fulfil her dream of becoming an air hostess, and two years later, we got married. She wanted me to leave Kalachowki and have a better lifestyle. We moved to Kalwa and stayed there on rent. That’s when I brought something of my own for the first time, worth Rs 3,450, at the age of 37. I consider myself very lucky.”