Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Drishyam title track: Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar tries to twist the truth in this riveting song

Drishyam 2's title song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and crooned by Usha Uthup and Vijay Prakash.

Drishyam 2Drishyam 2 will release on November18.

On Wednesday, the makers of Drishyam 2 released the title track featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu and Shriya Saran. The riveting track gives a glimpse of the cat-and-mouse chase between Ajay’s Vijay Salgaonkar and the police, and how the former is trying to save his family.

Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the song has been sung by Usha Uthup and Vijay Prakash, while Ajay is the narrator. While fans were treated to most of the visuals through the trailer already, the hunt keeps one hooked to the video.

Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar is seen trying to twist the truth and creating a different truth. As Tabu tries to hunt down her son’s killers, Akshay Khanna as the investigating officer helps her in the task. Tabu’s on-screen husband (Rajat Kapoor), on the other hand, is seen grieving for his son.

Watch trailer |Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar to confess his crime?

Fans could not hold their excitement as they were treated to the title song’s music video. “Drishyam is not just a movie, it is brand and it is a feeling, an emotion ❤️,” a fan wrote, while another added, “Excellent composition by DSP, by listening this track goosebumps 🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Another comment read, “This Song Title song 🔥🔥🔥🔥 baap leval movie hone wala. Ajay 😭.”

Drishyam 2, just like its first installment, is the remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal. The Malayalam film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, followed the struggle of Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police gets killed.

Also Read |When Tabu revealed Ajay Devgn threatened to beat up boys who talked to her: ‘I am single because of him’

The sequel, which released on Amazon Prime Video last year, saw Georgekutty’s transition from being a cable TV service provider to an aspiring film producer, even as the family continues to deal with their past.

The Hindi version’s sequel is directed by Abhishek Pathak and presented by Viacom18 Studios, Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar, Drishyam 2 is set to release theatrically on November 18.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 02:06:57 pm
