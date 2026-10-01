Drishyam 3 worldwide box office: Ajay Devgn’s film sells over 11 lakh tickets, eyes Rs 50 cr opening

Drishyam 3 box office early prediction: Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion could cross the Rs 50 crore mark on its opening day, helped by the Gandhi Jayanti holiday.

Written by: Jyothi Jha
5 min readUpdated: Oct 1, 2026 12:45 PM IST
drishyam 3 box office day 1 predictionDrishyam 3 likely to open at Rs 50 crore.
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Drishyam 3 box office collection: Drishyam: The Conclusion, the third and final instalment of Ajay Devgn’s suspense thriller franchise, is all set to hit theatres worldwide tomorrow, on Gandhi Jayanti. The film is arriving as a solo release, with previously released films such as Mirzapur, Hanuman Ansh and Vvaan continuing to perform moderately at the box office. With no major competition and the advantage of a national holiday, the film is expected to open big. It has already generated nearly Rs 38 crore for the extended weekend; Rs 28.49 crore excluding blocked seats.

Drishyam 3 sells 11 lakh tickets across 36,000 shows

For Day 1 alone, the film has sold tickets worth Rs 19.71 crore through advance bookings, with the National Capital Region (NCR) leading the charts at Rs 7.76 crore.

According to data available on BookMyShow, multiple shows scheduled for tomorrow in Delhi-NCR are filling fast. Bengaluru is witnessing a similar trend, with several shows for the release date already marked as fast filling. The buzz, however, appears comparatively subdued in cities such as Mumbai and Kolkata, while Chennai is showing some signs of promise.

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According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has sold over 11 lakh tickets across 36,000 shows, with an occupancy of 13%. Of these, 85 shows are completely sold out.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the film had sold over 1 lakh tickets across PVR INOX and Cinepolis by Tuesday afternoon.

ALSO READ | Vvaan Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra film earns as much as Param Sundari, mints Rs 58.64 cr

Drishyam 3 likely to become biggest opener in Ajay Devgn’s career

The first Drishyam opened at Rs 5.85 crore on its release day and went on to earn Rs 37.95 crore in its first weekend — a figure that the third instalment has already surpassed through advance bookings.

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Meanwhile, Drishyam 2 opened at Rs 15.38 crore in 2022 and earned Rs 104.66 crore in its first week. The first two films have collectively earned Rs 453 crore worldwide. It remains to be seen whether the third instalment can surpass that combined figure.

According to trade experts, Drishyam: The Conclusion could cross the Rs 50 crore mark on its opening day, helped by the Gandhi Jayanti holiday.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel believes the film could become Ajay Devgn’s first Rs 500 crore grosser. “On Day 1, the film might earn between Rs 45 crore to Rs 55 crore. It will mostly depend on how it performs in East India, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, as well as in single-screen theatres. The first weekend might easily cross Rs 150 crore,” he said.

Several others have also suggested that the film could become Ajay Devgn’s biggest opener. Currently, Singham Again holds that record, opening at Rs 52.20 crore gross, while its net collection stood at Rs 43.50 crore.

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Drishyam 3 to have widest overseas release; biggest one for Ajay Devgn

Film trade analyst Girish Johar also pointed to the strong buzz surrounding Drishyam: The Conclusion, predicting an opening in the range of Rs 35 crore to Rs 40 crore.

“The buzz overseas has been great too. In fact, extraordinary,” Johar said, adding, “It is one of the widest overseas releases, with more than 1,300 screens across 60 countries. It is the biggest one for Ajay Devgn.”

Ajay Devgn’s highest-grossing film so far is Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again (2024). The film earned Rs 372.41 crore against a reported budget of Rs 325 crore, finishing only marginally above its reported breakeven point.

‘Happy days at the box office’

Meanwhile, several filmmakers, including Sanjay Gupta, have expressed excitement over the recent theatrical run of films such as Hanuman Ansh, Awarapan 2, Mirzapur, Vvaan and now Drishyam: The Conclusion. Gupta wrote on X, “Much needed happy days at the box office.”

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The theatrical business has been relatively strong, with increased footfall reported following the release of several films in recent weeks.

Drishyam: The Conclusion is set to enjoy a largely solo run until October 16, when Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam and Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli are scheduled to hit the big screen.

The release of Drishyam: The Conclusion will also take away shows from films such as Mirzapur, Hanuman Ansh and Vvaan, which are currently running in theatres.

The film generated considerable buzz after Akshaye Khanna exited the project, reportedly over creative differences and fee-related demands. In the latest instalment, Jaideep Ahlawat has stepped in, not to replace Khanna’s character, but to play a different role as the franchise heads towards its conclusion.

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Jyothi Jha
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Jyothi Jha is an incisive Copy Editor and multi-platform journalist at The Indian Express, where she specializes in high-stakes entertainment reporting and cinematic analysis. With over six years of diverse experience across India’s leading media houses, she brings a rigorous, ethics-first approach to digital storytelling and editorial curation. Experience & Career Jyothi’s career is characterized by its breadth and depth across the media landscape. Before joining the editorial team at The Indian Express, she honed her expertise covering the entertainment beat for premier national broadcasters, including NDTV, Republic Media, and TV9. Her professional journey is not limited to digital text; she has a proven track record as an on-air anchor and has successfully managed production teams within the high-pressure segments of Politics and Daily News. This 360-degree view of newsroom operations allows her to navigate the complexities of modern journalism with veteran precision. Expertise & Focus Areas Guided by the Orwellian principle that "Journalism is printing what someone else does not want you to do," Jyothi focuses on transparent, accountability-driven reporting. Her core areas of expertise include: Cinematic Deconstruction: Analyzing the social subtext of mainstream Bollywood and South Indian cinema (e.g., Kantara, Masaan, Dabangg). Toxic Masculinity & Gender Studies: A vocal critic of regressive tropes in Indian cinema, she often highlights the industry's treatment of women and social progress. Box Office & Industry Economics: Providing data-backed predictions and analysis of film performance and superstar fee structures. Exclusive Multimedia Coverage: Conducting deep-dive interviews and long-form features that bridge the gap between archival history and modern pop culture. Authoritativeness & Trust Jyothi Jha has established herself as a trusted voice by prioritizing substance over PR-driven narratives. Her background in hard news and political production provides her with a unique lens through which she views the entertainment industry—not merely as gossip, but as a reflection of societal values. Readers rely on her for "Journalism of Courage," knowing her critiques are rooted in a deep respect for the craft and a refusal to settle for superficiality. Her ability to pivot between daily news and specialized entertainment analysis makes her a versatile and authoritative pillar of The Indian Express newsroom.   ... Read More

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